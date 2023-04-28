Dr. Melanie Icard presents at the Science of Psychedelics Conference Phoenix Ketamine for Brain Health
Ketamine is a Safe, Gentle & Effective, Mental-Emotional Reset & Pain Reduction Medicine for Anxiety, Depression, Addiction, and PTSD.
No more coping, not just tripping, Ketamine is REAL Healing”PHOENIX, AZ, USA, April 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Science of Psychedelics Conference is proud to announce that Dr. Melanie Icard, NMD, of Butterfly Holistic Center, will be speaking on the benefits of ketamine therapy for anxiety, depression, addictions, and PTSD. The conference will take place at the Herberger Theater 222 E Monroe St, Phoenix, AZ 85004 from April 28, 2023, to April 30, 2023.
Dr. Icard is a pioneer in Ceremonial Ketamine therapy whose protocol was developed from her extensive training with plant medicines in the Amazon, which lead her to include drumming, rattles, Tibetan bells, tuning forks, scents, and optional massage, which enhances the healing from the already safe and fast-acting ketamine medicine. Her approach has helped numerous patients and has gained recognition amongst the psychedelic and medical communities.
Dr. Icard will be presenting on Saturday, April 29th, from 9:55 - 10:45 am on Ketamine for Brain Health: A Safe, Gentle & Effective, Mental-Emotional Reset & Pain Reduction Tool. Her presentation will discuss the benefits of ketamine therapy, its effectiveness as a treatment for numerous mental health conditions, and the continued research in this field.
In addition to her presentation, Dr. Icard will participate in the discussion, Legal Psychoactives You Can Use Now: Ketamine, Hape, Kratom, Kanna, Kava, etc… with Tracy Meraki at 11:00 - 11:45 am. This will allow attendees to learn about other legal psychoactives and their benefits.
The Science of Psychedelics Conference is Over 3 incredible days of the world's top doctors, scientists, shamans, and psychonauts, who will share the latest breakthroughs, insights, and personal stories of healing and transformation that you can use to make your life better. You will discover specific strategies that unlock the power of psychedelics to improve your mental sharpness, amp up your sex life, accelerate your career, and heal mental and physical ailments... And much more.
The conference speakers include Zach Leary - Host of the MAPS Podcast, Dr. Dave Rabin, MD, PhD - Apollo Neuroscience, Jay and Cory Fiset - The Connection Experience, Kaitlin Roberson - Cacti Therapeutics, Kate Kincaid - Southwest Love Fest, Dr. Lia Jiannine PhD - Host of Sex Talk on PBS Florida, Shelby Hartman - Doubleblind Magazine, Ivan Chocron - Peyote Huachuma Mescaline Expert, Stephan Kerby - 5-MEO-DMT Expert, Nathan Kohlerman- US Army Veteran & Psychedelic Integration Coach, Derek Goeriz - Veteran’s Need Access to Psychedelics Panel, Justin Lapree - Heroic Path to Light Church, Kimberly Juroviesky - Ketamine Taskforce, Louie Schwartzberg - Fantastic Fungi, Bob Parsons - YAM Worldwide & PXG, Paul Austin - Host of the Psychedelic Podcast, Hamilton Morris - Vice's Hamilton's Pharmacopia.
Attendees can purchase tickets on the Science of Psychedelics conference website. Join the Science of Psychedelics Conference to learn about new research, advancements, and therapies in the field of psychedelic medicine.
No more coping, not just tripping, this is Real Healing. Dr. Melanie Icard
