Ahipoki Moves Forward with Expansion in Southern California Summer 2023

DIAMOND BAR, CA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ahipoki will open two additional locations this Summer in the cities of Sylmar and Elk Grove, California. After a hugely successful opening in Huntington Beach, California last month, the quick serve poke restaurant is set to open the Sylmar location early this Summer at 12940 Foothill Blvd #A followed by Elk Grove at 7460 Elk Grove Blvd #130.
First taking the poke scene by storm in late 2015, fans have come to know Ahipoki as the ‘go-to’ for quick serve poke bowls. Serving signature poke bowls such as Tuna Luau, Blazing Salmon, Kimchi Shrimp and other sushi grade fish like ahi tuna, salmon and shrimp garnished with a wide selection of vegetables and exotic toppings like daikon sprouts, seaweed salad and masago served over a bowl of rice, salad or kelp noodles. Hot bowls such as Teriyaki Chicken, Grilled Sriracha Shrimp, Teriyaki Salmon and other selections are also available.
“We are excited to bring our fresh poke concept and more jobs to the communities in Sylmar and Elk Grove”, said Vice President, Hengky Huang.
About Ahipoki:
The Ahipoki concept was born out of the desire of a restaurant group wanting to bring a much-needed health-conscious California inspired seafood restaurant with a south pacific flair to its customers. Health-conscious poke bowl lovers can sit down and relax in a laid-back atmosphere all while enjoying the fusion of Japanese and Hawaiian flavors coupled with a fresh fish experience normally found outside of a quick serve restaurant. For more information, visit ahipoki.com on Facebook California www.facebook.com/ahipoki and Arizona www.facebook.com/ahipokiaz on Instagram California www.instagram.com/ahipoki and Arizona www.instagram.com/ahipokibowl and on TikTok at www.tiktok.com/@ahipokiofficial
Christine Holtz
Ahipoki
christine@ahipoki.com
