Gordon McKernan Hosts Annual Gordon’s Grads Giveaway

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Louisiana personal injury lawyer Gordon McKernan has launched his annual Gordon’s Grads giveaway for graduating seniors across the state of Louisiana.

The giveaway will give graduating high school seniors the chance to win a Microsoft Surface Laptop Go for college or trade school. The contest is open to all high graduating school seniors across the state of Louisiana who are graduating during the Spring of 2023 and attending a college or trade school during the Fall of 2023.

Contestants must submit a 300+ word essay or a 1+ minute long video answering the following prompt: Tell us why you deserve to win a laptop for school and what qualities and values you have that set you apart from others. All contestants must complete the registration form and requirements on www.gordonsgrads.com by Sunday, April 30, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. CST.

Twelve contestants across the state of Louisiana will win one Microsoft Surface Laptop Go. A representative from Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys will notify all winners via phone and email.

McKernan encourages all graduating high school seniors to participate in his Gordon’s Grads giveaway for a chance to win.

Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys has offices in Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Hammond, Lake Charles, Lafayette, Monroe, Shreveport, and Zachary. For questions and inquiries, call (225) 888-8888 or visit the website for more information.

Emily Gaffney
Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys
+1 225-228-2910
Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Law, Media, Advertising & PR


