Ahipoki Partners for Second Year to Raise Funds for Childhelp During National Child Abuse Prevention Month

Ahipoki is hosting a fundraiser across all locations in Arizona and California for Childhelp to raise funds for the prevention and treatment of child abuse.
TEMPE, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ahipoki is proud to partner with Childhelp to raise funds for the prevention and treatment of child abuse in honor of Child Abuse Prevention Month this April. Customers can donate at any Ahipoki location across Arizona and California through April 30, 2023.
“Childhelp is grateful for the ongoing partnership and commitment to preventing child abuse illustrated by Ahipoki and its customers. Their generosity demonstrates a strong belief in the impact of the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline, Speak Up Be Safe, and programs throughout Arizona and California. Thank you for bringing the light of love to National Child Abuse Prevention month!” said Steven Henderson, Senior Director of Development, Childhelp
Childhelp operates several brick-and-mortar programs in California and Arizona, as well as the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline (1-800-4-A-CHILD) and the abuse prevention curriculum Childhelp Speak Up Be Safe. Local programs include the Childhelp Children’s Center of Arizona, Childhelp Group Homes, the Childhelp Merv Griffin residential treatment village, and the Childhelp Foster Family Agency of California.
“We are happy to partner with Childhelp again this year to raise funds and awareness during National Child Abuse Prevention Month”, said Christine Holtz, Director of Marketing for Ahipoki. “Childhelp provides an extensive amount of resources and programs in local communities and across the United States including their National Child Abuse Hotline. We are proud to help support their mission company-wide.”
Ahipoki opened their first location in Temple City, California in December 2015 followed by their second location in Scottsdale, Arizona in April 2016. The company brought the very first poke restaurant concept to Arizona and has since grown rapidly and named in the “Top 10 Poke Restaurants in the Nation” by USA Today.
About Childhelp:
Founded by Sara O’Meara and Yvonne Fedderson in 1959, Childhelp has brought the light of hope and healing into the lives of more than 11 million children as a leading national nonprofit organization dedicated to helping abused, neglected and at-risk children. Childhelp’s programs and services include residential treatment services, children’s advocacy centers, therapeutic foster care, group homes, a national hotline, and child abuse prevention, education and training. For more information, visit www.childhelp.org and follow Childhelp at facebook.com/childhelp, instagram.com/childhelp and twitter.com/childhelp.
About Ahipoki:
The Ahipoki concept was born out of the desire of a restaurant group wanting to bring a much-needed health-conscious California inspired seafood restaurant with a south pacific flair to its customers. Health-conscious poke bowl lovers can sit down and relax in a laid-back atmosphere all while enjoying the fusion of Japanese and Hawaiian flavors coupled with a fresh fish experience normally found outside of a quick serve restaurant. For more information, visit ahipokibowl.com on Facebook California www.facebook.com/ahipoki and Arizona www.facebook.com/ahipokiaz on Instagram California www.instagram.com/ahipoki and Arizona www.instagram.com/ahipokibowl and on TikTok at www.tiktok.com/@ahipokiofficial
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.