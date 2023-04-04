ALT 5 Sigma Restricts Canadian User Access
ALT 5 Prime service will be restricted and only available to Permitted Users as per National Instruments 31-103.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ALT 5 SIGMA INC, a global fintech that provides next generation blockchain powered technologies for tokenization, trading, clearing, settlement, payment, and insured safe-keeping of digital instruments announced today that its ALT 5 Prime service will be restricted and only available to Permitted Users as per National Instruments 31-103.
According to the Company, the temporary restriction is imposed while the company works with the Ontario Securities Commission to seek registration.
“These restrictions are necessary in order to continue to uphold the highest standards in compliance” said Andre Beauchesne, President and CEO of ALT 5 Sigma Inc. “The retail market has never been our target market and as such these restrictions only affects a handful of customers” further added Mr. Beauchesne.
About ALT 5 SIGMA INC.
ALT 5 Sigma is a global fintech company that provides next generation blockchain powered technologies for the trading, clearing, settlement, payment, and insured safe-keeping of digital instruments. ALT 5 was founded by financial industry specialists out of the necessity to provide the digital asset economy with security, accessibility, transparency, and compliance. ALT 5 provides its clients the ability to buy, sell and hold digital assets in a safe and secure environment deployed with the best practices of the financial industry. ALT 5 Sigma’s products and services are available to Banks, Broker Dealers, Funds, Family Offices, Professional Traders, Professional Traders, Digital Asset Exchanges, Digital Asset Brokers, Blockchain Developers, and Financial Information Providers. ALT 5’s digital asset custodian services are secured by Fireblocks.
