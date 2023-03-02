ALT 5 Pay Crypto Checkout Now Available On WooCommerce

The ALT 5 Pay Crypto Checkout for WooCommerce enables the easy integration of crypto payment checkout to any website using WooCommerce.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 2, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- ALT 5 SIGMA INC, a global fintech that provides next generation blockchain powered technologies for tokenization, trading, clearing, settlement, payment, and insured custodianship of digital instruments announced today that its ALT 5 Pay service is now available on WooCommerce, the global leader in ecommerce platform.According to the Company, it is estimated that over 6 million websites use WooCommerce which includes 46,000 in the top million websites in the world. The ALT 5 Pay Crypto Checkout for WooCommerce enables the easy integration of crypto payment checkout to any website using WooCommerce. The ALT 5 Pay Crypto Checkout for WooCommerce is free and removes all risk associated with price volatility to merchant when choosing an automated conversion to US Dollars, Canadian Dollars, and EUROs. https://alt5sigma.com/pay/ “Up to now, our customers used our APIs to connect their checkout, but there was a growing need for a fully integrated crypto checkout to the WooCommerce platform and we are happy to finally provide it to the market” said Andre Beauchesne, President and CEO of ALT 5 Sigma Inc. “WooCommerce is the leading platform for website stores around the world, and our ALT 5 Pay Crypto Checkout for WooCommerce is quick and easy to integrate at no cost to the merchant and no inherent risk typically associated with crypto. With ALT 5 Pay, you charge a dollar, you receive a dollar no matter what crypto is used to make the payment on our checkout” further added Mr. Beauchesne.About ALT 5 SIGMA INC.ALT 5 Sigma is a global fintech company that provides next generation blockchain powered technologies for the trading, clearing, settlement, payment, and insured custodianship of digital instruments. ALT 5 was founded by financial industry specialists out of the necessity to provide the digital asset economy with security, accessibility, transparency, and compliance. ALT 5 provides its clients the ability to buy, sell and hold digital assets in a safe and secure environment deployed with the best practices of the financial industry. ALT 5 Sigma’s products and services are available to Banks, Broker Dealers, Funds, Family Offices, Professional Traders, Retail Traders, Digital Asset Exchanges, Digital Asset Brokers, Blockchain Developers, and Financial Information Providers. ALT 5’s digital asset custodian services are secured by Fireblocks.