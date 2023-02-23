ALT 5 Sigma Now Added To Broadridge NYFIX
The ALT 5 connectivity enables buy-side traders to trade digital assets directly from their order management system (OMS).TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ALT 5 SIGMA INC, a global fintech that provides next generation blockchain powered technologies for tokenization, trading, clearing, settlement, payment, and insured custodianship of digital instruments announced today that its ALT 5 Prime service is now a part of the Broadridge NYFIX gateway enabling global financial institutions to connect using the industry standard FIX protocol (Financial Information Exchange) and trade digital assets.
According to the Company, Broadridge NYFIX connects over 1,800 buy and sell side financial institutions, 14,000+ active channels and 140+ agency trading agents globally. The NYFIX connectivity to the ALT 5 Prime service provides an aggregated liquidity via smart order router and whereby buy-side traders can trade digital assets directly from their order management system (OMS).
“Connecting to the Broadridge NYFIX will enable the growing number of global market participants to trade on our prime service and access liquidity within their own infrastructure” said Andre Beauchesne, President and CEO of ALT 5 Sigma Inc. “The NYFIX Gateway is one of the leading solutions to the capital markets which connects some of the leading brands such as Bank of New York, Bloomberg, Cantor Fitzgerald, JP Morgan, and Societe Generale to name a few” further added Mr. Beauchesne.
About ALT 5 SIGMA INC.
ALT 5 Sigma is a global fintech company that provides next generation blockchain powered technologies for the trading, clearing, settlement, payment, and insured custodianship of digital instruments. ALT 5 was founded by financial industry specialists out of the necessity to provide the digital asset economy with security, accessibility, transparency, and compliance. ALT 5 provides its clients the ability to buy, sell and hold digital assets in a safe and secure environment deployed with the best practices of the financial industry. ALT 5 Sigma’s products and services are available to Banks, Broker Dealers, Funds, Family Offices, Professional Traders, Retail Traders, Digital Asset Exchanges, Digital Asset Brokers, Blockchain Developers, and Financial Information Providers. ALT 5’s digital asset custodian services are secured by Fireblocks.
InvestorRelations@alt5sigma.com
media@alt5sigma.com
www.alt5sigma.com
Tel. 1.888.778.7091
ALT 5 Media
ALT 5 Sigma Inc.
+1 888-778-7091
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Twitter
Facebook