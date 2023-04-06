Autism Coach Deanna Picon’s Parent Guide Provides Essential Tips For Parents of Newly Diagnosed Children

About

Your Autism Coach, LLC provides personalized guidance, comprehensive support programs and seminars that address the issues and concerns of parents of special needs children and adults. Now on Twitter(@yourautismcoach), look for the latest parenting tips and advice from Deanna Picon. She shows parents how to overcome the challenges of raising a child with special needs, while building a rewarding life for themselves. Deanna is the author of the critically-acclaimed "The Autism Parents' Guide To Reclaiming Your Life". She is also the recipient of the following four, prestigious awards: The 2022 "Top Family Guidance Writer" Award from Exceptional Needs Today Magazine and the 2020 "Top Parental Advice Writer" Award, the 2018 "Top Parental Advice Writer" Award and the 2015 "Top Life Coach Writer" Award from Autism Parenting Magazine.

http://www.yourautismcoach.com