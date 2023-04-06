Autism Coach Deanna Picon’s Parent Guide Provides Essential Tips For Parents of Newly Diagnosed Children
The Autism Parents’ Guide To Reclaiming Your Life Offers Strategies For Handling A Child’s Disability
As a parent, I understand the life-changing impact of autism on a family. But I also recognize the special joys and rewarding experiences which can result from raising a child with special needs.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), https://www.cdc.gov/ncbddd/autism/data.html, one in 36 U.S. children has been identified with an autism spectrum disorder. These dramatic increases in autism diagnoses over the past few years mean that more and more parents will need guidance and support to help deal with this new and unexpected life that has been thrust upon them.
— Deanna Picon
The Autism Parents’ Guide To Reclaiming Your Life, written by award-winning writer and founder of Your Autism Coach, LLC, Deanna Picon, helps parents who have just been handed the diagnosis, as well as those who have been dealing with the autism journey for years. It provides parents with proven techniques and realistic strategies to help overcome the challenges of raising a child with autism, while focusing on building a rewarding life for themselves. The book was written specifically for and is completely about the parents of special needs children. It can be purchased at amazon.com.
“Hearing those four little words, ‘Your child has autism,’ can hit parents like a Mack Truck, leaving them scared, confused, and overwhelmed,” said Picon, a mother of a non-verbal, young man with autism. “Once that happens, how can anyone possibly be expected to take care of their special needs child when they can barely take care of themselves? That’s why I wrote this book: to let parents know they’re going to be okay – and that they can do a good job raising their child and still have a successful life.”
“Deanna Picon’s passion and commitment is inspirational as she lovingly guides families affected by autism on their journey together. Her published works provide the reassuring support so many parents with special needs children seek on a daily basis. Deanna is a real asset to the autism community. We’re so proud to recognize her as our "Top Family Guidance Writer" award winner this year,” said Amy KD Tobik, Editor-in-Chief, Exceptional Needs Today Magazine.
Parents can apply these tips to help themselves as they adjust to a new family situation:
1. Take Your Time. Trying to adapt to a new life you didn’t plan for or anticipate is difficult. You didn’t sign up for this anymore than your child did. It’s important to take as long as you need to process everything, whether it is days, months or years. There is no set timetable for healing and acceptance.
2. Separate The Diagnosis From The Child. Raising a child with a disability does alter your life. However, it shouldn’t change the love you have for your son or daughter and the strong bond that naturally develops over time. If you only look at the behaviors and challenges, you are allowing your child’s diagnosis to be the focus of your relationship. The positive alternative is accepting your child for who s/he is, understanding that they cannot be blamed for their condition and viewing the disability as just another aspect of your lives together. Don’t let your child’s diagnosis stop you from seeing the person behind the disability and loving him/her unconditionally.
3. Avoid Isolation. Always remember, you are not alone, even though it can feel like you’re the only one in the world dealing with a child’s disability. It’s not your fault. You didn’t do anything wrong. There’s nothing to be ashamed of. You have family and friends who care about you. The support of others around you can help you make it through the hard days, aid you in making good decisions, and provide the physical and emotional breaks we all need now and then.
4. Ask For Help If You Need It. There will be times when all the challenges and stress get on top of you and you just need an extra pair of hands. There’s no shame in asking for and accepting help from family and friends. Contrary to popular belief, it’s not a sign of weakness. It’s actually a sign of strength and courage to share your needs with others.
5. Express Yourself. If you find that you're constantly plagued by worries, stress or negative thoughts, you might find it helpful to communicate your feelings. There are a variety of ways, such as writing in a journal, talking to a good friend or trained professional or joining a parent support group.
6. Don’t Place Yourself On The Backburner. With most of your attention and time focused on your child, it’s easy to forget about your own needs. But it’s important to take care of yourself. Try to get at least six hours of sleep a night, eat properly and exercise. You may also want to explore meditation or other relaxation techniques.
Your Autism Coach, LLC provides personalized guidance, comprehensive support programs and seminars that address the issues and concerns of parents and families of special needs children and adults. Deanna Picon is the recipient of the 2020 and 2018 “Top Parental Advice Writer” Awards and 2015 “Top Life Coach Writer” Award by Autism Parenting Magazine. Her personal mission is to empower parents as they advocate for their children while balancing productive work and family lives.
Deanna Picon
Your Autism Coach, LLC
+1 347-869-4705
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter