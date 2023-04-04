SYNGAS 2023 presents asset integrity management and non-destructive testing

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- There's still time to register for SYNGAS 2023: Asset Integrity Management & Non-Destructive Testing, taking place April 17-19, 2023 in Baton Rouge, LA. Join industry leaders and peers for technical presentations and informal breakout sessions led by subject matter experts. General Sessions to include “Risk Based Inspection” by Rob Sladek, Becht and “Avoid Stress Relaxation Cracking Failures in Syngas Plants.” Mark Carte & Brian Olsen, Becht
Risk Based Inspection is focused on the following key considerations for a robust RBI program:
• Making a business case Software demands
• Methodology options
• Defining the program
• Cleaning up the data
• Training resources
• Piloting the Program
• Implementation expectations
• Documenting the implementation
• Going live with RBI
Stress Relaxation Cracking Failures will cover one of the biggest concerns for owners of syngas and downstream plants in syngas manufacturing industries, which is a loss of primary containment event, which brings with it the potential for fatalities, significant equipment damage, and plant downtime.
This paper reviews 22 cases of equipment failure due to stress relaxation cracking (SRC), in an endeavor to provide insight into:
• How to avoid SRC failures in service by designing out at the construction stage
• Why SRC is frequently not considered in your mechanical integrity RBI program
At SynGas 2023, attendees will experience unique educational technical presentations and breakout sessions led by the industry's top subject matter experts. Suppliers will be available at tabletops to discuss the newest technology & services in the industry. Participants will also enjoy evening cocktails, onsite & offsite networking events and a superior sporting clays tournament at Covey Rise Lodge. Attendees will network with colleagues, share best ideas and techniques, have tons of fun in the Red Stick City, and earn CEUs / CPDs for recertification for every session attended.
