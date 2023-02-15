Robert Sladek presents "Risk Based Inspection." This presentation is designed to be applicable no matter the stage of the program life cycle the attendee is in.

BATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- The SynGas Association will host Syngas 2023 "Asset Integrity Management & Non-destructive Testing" at the Baton Rouge Marriott, Baton Rouge, LA, from April 17-19, 2023.The presentation is focused on the following key considerations for a robust RBI program:• Making a business case Software demands• Methodology options• Defining the program• Cleaning up the data• Training resources• Piloting the Program• Implementation expectations• Documenting the implementation• Going live with RBIRobert Sladek is RBI Group Head and Senior RBI Expert for Becht's CMI Division. He has spent the last 35 years in Mechanical Integrity, and 20 years in RBI specifically managing and participating in RBI Implementations, Revalidations and Evergreening. Robert has served in a leadership role in API 581 (RBI Methodology) since 2012 (3rd and 4th editions) and currently serves as Chair since 2019. He was Vice-Chair of API 580, 4th edition (Elements of an RBI Program) to be published 23Q2. He has participated in the API Summit since 2014.At SynGas 2023, attendees will experience unique educational technical presentations and breakout sessions led by the industry's top subject matter experts. Suppliers will be available at tabletops to discuss the newest technology & services in the industry. Participants will also enjoy evening cocktails, onsite & offsite networking events and a superior sporting clays tournament at Covey Rise Lodge. Attendees will network with colleagues, share best ideas and techniques, have tons of fun in the Red Stick City, and earn CEUs / CPDs for recertification for every session attended.For more information, check out our website at www.syngasassociation.com or call Veronica Gulley at 225-922-5000.