Mark Carte & Brian Olsen to present, “Avoid Stress Relaxation Cracking Failures in Syngas Plants”
One of the biggest concerns for owners of syngas and downstream plants in syngas manufacturing industries, is a loss of primary containment event, which brings with it the potential for fatalities, significant equipment damage, and plant downtime.
This paper reviews 22 cases of equipment failure due to stress relaxation cracking (SRC), in an endeavor to provide insight into:
• How to avoid SRC failures in service by designing out at the construction stage?
• Why SRC is frequently not considered in your mechanical integrity RBI program?
Baton Rouge, LA
April 17-19, 2023 – The Syngas Association will host Syngas 2023 “Asset Integrity Management & Non-destructive Testing” – at the Baton Rouge Marriott, Baton Rouge, LA
Mark Carte has served the industry for 45 years as a Non-Destructive Examination (NDE) Practitioner and Consultant. His NDE experience spans Up, Mid and Downstream Petroleum and Petrochemical Industry. He also has extensive NDT experience in Aerospace, Military and Power Generation. Mark’s expertise includes design, fabrication and testing of NDE equipment along with mock-ups, calibration/performance demonstration standards and NDE procedures/work processes and training.
Brian Olsen is a specialized metallurgical/materials consulting engineer experienced in failure analysis, corrosion mechanisms, and FFS. He has a demonstrated ability to design and implement advanced material testing programs and to establish damage/material performance models. He has been involved in corrosion consulting to identify corrosion mechanisms and rates of attack to help integrate risk management technology with inspection planning. Mr. Olson is an internationally recognized high temperature hydrogen attack (HTHA) expert.
We are excited to welcome current attendees from Koch Fertilizer Canada, Koch Fertilizer Enid, Koch Fertilizer Ft. Dodge, Koch Methanol St. James, Nebraska Nitrogen, & J.R. Simplot.
At SynGas 2023, you will experience unique educational technical presentations and breakout sessions led by the industry’s top subject matter experts. Come visit with Suppliers at tabletops where you will see the newest technology & services in the industry. Enjoy evening cocktails, onsite & offsite networking events and a superior sporting clays tournament at Covey Rise Lodge. Come join your colleagues and network, share best ideas and techniques, have tons of fun in the Red Stick City, bring back new tools and earn CEU’s / CPD’s for recertification for every session attended!
For more information, check out our website at www.syngasassociation.com or call Veronica Gulley at 225-922-5000.
