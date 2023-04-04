Vitek IP Announces the Availability of a Data and Messaging Related Patent Portfolio

The Messaging patent portfolio contains 21 US patents within a single patent family. The patent portfolio covers enterprise and social network messaging. The patented technology includes generating dynamic profiles for users of messaging platforms to track online status, contacts, and collecting hyperlinks and web content from messages. The key pieces of this portfolio were developed in 2007, demonstrating its early leadership in web and messaging applications.
The Messaging patent portfolio offers the opportunity to acquire a unique patent portfolio with core messaging technology applicable to social networks, enterprise collaboration platforms, instant messaging, and email applications. The inventions are being implemented by many social networks, as well as by both enterprise and social collaboration platforms.
One key patent covers extracting contact information about a user indicating their online status. A second key patent in the portfolio describes updating the contact list for a user in a message network after extracting the information from the body of a message. These patented technologies are implemented by numerous large companies that offer messaging platforms and social networks.
Two more key patents describe the extraction of hyperlink and web content from a message and associating it with a dynamic user profile. The patented technology is used by at least one large collaboration platform provider.
Vitek IP has developed claim charts outlining the demonstrated use and value of the patented technology.
Offers for the patent portfolio will be reviewed as they are received, and the patent owner intends to finalize a transaction in Q3 2023. To receive an overview of the portfolio or detailed market materials, contact us via email at info@vitek-ip.com.
About Vitek IP, LLC. Founded by a team with over four decades of experience in IP and tech, Vitek’s patent consultancy, brokerage group, and research organization provides clients exceptional guidance navigating the patent landscape. Vitek team members have developed and managed hundreds of patent transaction engagements for the world’s largest telecommunications, software, and computer companies. For more information, visit www.vitek-ip.com.
