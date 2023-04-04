Lionbridge Appoints Menaka S. Thillaiampalam as Chief Marketing Officer
Thillaiampalam to lead Lionbridge’s world-class marketing organization to grow market share and mind share across global markets
I am excited to welcome Menaka to Lionbridge and look forward to working with her as we continue to position Lionbridge as the language service strategic partner of choice for global companies.”WALTHAM, MA, USA, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Lionbridge, a global leader in translation and localization solutions, today announced that Menaka Sri Pathe Thillaiampalam has assumed the role of Chief Marketing Officer. Thillaiampalam is responsible for leading Lionbridge’s world-class marketing organization to enable revenue growth that drives strong market share and mind share across global markets. She reports directly to Chief Executive Officer John Fennelly.
— John Fennelly, CEO, Lionbridge
“Lionbridge has ambitious goals to transform the customer experience and capitalize on the opportunities of an AI-fueled technology landscape,” said Fennelly. “Menaka is a seasoned leader with an impressive track record of developing and executing customer-first marketing strategies that uniquely help organizations achieve their business transformation and drive growth. I am excited to welcome Menaka to Lionbridge and look forward to working with her as we continue to position Lionbridge as the language service strategic partner of choice for global companies.”
Thillaiampalam brings over 24 years of experience in building and executing successful global marketing strategies. Most recently, she was the Group Chief Marketing Officer at Banking Circle Group. She previously held marketing leadership positions at Dell Technologies, Amazon Web Services, LinkedIn, and Accenture.
“Lionbridge’s mission of breaking barriers and building bridges is especially compelling in today’s ever-more connected world,” said Thillaiampalam. “I am thrilled to work with Lionbridge to help global brands realize their potential and tell their stories to diverse audiences, in any language and wherever they do business.”
Based in Boston, Massachusetts, Thillaiampalam is an active member of Chief and the Forbes Communications Council, and the recipient of the OnConferences 2022 Marketer of the Year Award. She holds a Master of Business Administration in Global Marketing from Suffolk University and an International Marketing Graduate Certificate from Harvard University.
About Lionbridge
Lionbridge partners with brands to break barriers and build bridges all over the world. For over 25 years, we have helped companies connect with their global customers and employees by delivering translation and localization solutions in 350+ languages. Through our world-class platform, we orchestrate a network of passionate experts across the globe who partner with brands to create culturally rich experiences. Relentless in our love of linguistics, we use the best of human and machine intelligence to forge understanding that resonates with our customers’ clients. Based in Waltham, Massachusetts, Lionbridge maintains solution centers in 24 countries. Learn more at www.lionbridge.com.
