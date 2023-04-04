Product Search Live Partners with Factory LLC to Drive Brand Growth via Live Shopping Program

Former NFL player Chris Gronkowski talks about his product, Ice Shaker, with Product Search Live host Albany Irvin during the show's debut episode in Philadelphia. Factory, the 40,000 square-foot innovation and scale-up facility in Bethlehem, PA, will host Episode 2 of Product Search Live.

Episode 2 of the live-shopping show that’s reinventing the genre will be recorded at Factory LLC’s Bethlehem, PA production studio.

We’ve only scratched the surface of the power of Product Search Live, and our new partners demonstrate the potential they see for our modern, live shopping platform to deliver sales growth.” — Martin Bispels, co-CEO of Product Search Live

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Better for You (BFY) Media’s Product Search Live, the live shopping show that’s reinventing the genre, is partnering with food, beverage and pet investor Factory LLC on the second show of the season. Product Search Live will shoot and air across multiple platforms at 7 p.m. EST on May 3 at Factory’s 40,000 square-foot innovation and scale-up facility in Bethlehem, PA.

A Factory-funded brand will join up to a dozen other innovative CPG brands with strong, expressive entrepreneurs on the groundbreaking program. Each on-air segment lasts 5-10 minutes and represents a low-risk model for boosting sales and marketing campaigns across platforms.

Factory, which bills itself as “operators with funds to invest,” partners with emerging food, beverage, and pet brands with $5-20 million in annual revenue. With a team of 50 experienced and accomplished professionals based in a historic former Bethlehem Steel factory, Factory provides a wide range of business resources to accelerate growth.

“Helping small, emerging brands, and providing them with platforms to deliver their brand message, is what we do here at Factory. Live shopping offers a great opportunity for these companies, including our own Factory brand partners, to reach a new audience and drive value,” said Richard Thompson, Factory co-founder and managing partner who helped create $3 billion in enterprise value as CEO of American Italian Pasta Company, Meow Mix and Freshpet.

With an average watch time of nearly 10 minutes, Product Search Live is securing high-impact partners to elevate awareness and support an impressive collection of promising brands. One of the largest law firms in the country, Cozen O’Connor, has committed to providing $15,000 in legal services to all participating brands.

“We’ve only scratched the surface of the power of Product Search Live, and our new partners demonstrate the potential they see for our modern, live shopping platform to deliver sales growth and conversion-oriented brand awareness,” said Product Search Live Co-CEO Martin Bispels, who drove innovation in business development and programming for nearly two decades at live shopping pioneer QVC.

Product Search Live’s debut, recorded live in Philadelphia, featured innovative, proven better-for-you CPG brands like the leak-proof, stainless steel Ice Shaker from former NFL player Chris Gronkowski and Tatsu Tea, the brainchild of Gracie Brazilian Jiu Jitsu legend Phil Migliarese, which moved a significant portion of its inventory on the first show.

Celebrity hosts, like former QVC on-air talent Albany Irvin, and surprise guests uncover product stories of invention and growth during live, interactive, multi-platform variety programming that drives real-time monetization of content. BFY Media leverages existing marketplace audiences, brands’ social media channels, influencers, and paid media buys to drive engagement.

About BFY Media

The Better for You (BFY) Media network covers the global wellness market for global-minded, socially-conscious, and forward-thinking consumers. BFY Media produces multi-channel programming and content from original productions, licensed final series and materials, and hand-picked wellness industry media sources, providing data-driven, in-depth educational entertainment that leaves everyone feeling good. For more, visit betterforyoumedia.com.

About Factory LLC

Factory is an investor in food, beverage, and pet brands located in a purpose-built innovation and scale up facility on the former Bethlehem Steel campus. Factory provides an experienced and accomplished team and a full suite of resources—including capital, food and beverage development labs, office space and industry connections—to start-up companies, allowing them to operate more efficiently and secure a profitable exit sooner. Factory’s current investment portfolio includes Stuffed Puffs®, the one-of-a-kind marshmallow filled with milk chocolate; Honey Stinger®, the sports nutrition brand used by over 1000 pro and college teams; Pipcorn®, a line of better-for-you salty snacks made with Heirloom corn; and ROAR® Organic, a full-flavored enhanced hydration beverage.

