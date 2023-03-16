Stretch Gallery Co-Founder Alex Kuhn to Guest Lecture on ‘Art-Hopping’ in the Metaverse, OLLI at Duke University

Alex Kuhn is the co-founder and art director at Stretch Gallery

Lecture explores the intersection of art and technology, including virtual galleries, NFTs, and the future of art in the metaverse.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alex Kuhn, co-founder and art director for Stretch Gallery, a leading physical and digital art gallery, will be guest lecturing for the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Duke University’s course The Metaverse: The Creative Journey to a Whole New World. Kuhn’s lecture, Gallery Hopping In The Metaverse: Art And NFTs, will take place on March 21.

“The lecture offers a fantastic opportunity for people to expand their knowledge about the metaverse and art,” says Kuhn, a Philadelphia-based fine artist with a background in art history. “Attendees can expect to gain a deeper understanding of the evolving relationship between art and technology in the metaverse and the opportunities and challenges it presents for artists and collectors.”

Kuhn will cover a wide range of topics that explore the intersection of art and technology, including virtual galleries, NFTs, and the future of art in the metaverse. Kuhn has a unique skill set that is ideally suited for the topic. With expertise and practical knowledge to navigate both the traditional and digital art worlds, He can offer valuable perspectives on the convergence of art, technology, and commerce in the burgeoning metaverse.

The groundbreaking class, the first course taught in zoom and in the Metaverse at Duke University, is taught by former Macy’s Vice President/Fashion Director Terry Melville. The class provides a comprehensive introduction to the metaverse and this lecture in particular speaks on the significance in the art world, while also offering insights into the advantages and disadvantages of virtual galleries and NFTs.

Stretch Gallery is among the few physical fine art galleries to have a robust presence in the metaverse and create digital experiences of physical artwork. Stretch Gallery is known for its immersive and versatile spaces that enable interactive and engaging presentations, exhibitions, and shows about fine art, digital art, web3, virtual reality and digital experiences.

Kuhn is one of 12 guest speakers for The Metaverse course, including:

-Al Ware, Rhyan Vargas and Daniel D. of Web3 metaverse development leader VoxBox

-Jinha Lee and Gianna Valentina of Spatial, the largest 3D social network

-Kathleen Ragan, author of “Why We Tell Stories: A Human Survival Tool from Folktales to Facebook”

-Kaspar Tiri, co-founder of Ready Player Me, a cross-game avatar platform for the metaverse

-Katie McIntyre, artist, designer and innovator

-Michael Potts, CEO at Polycount

-Patrik Schumacher, principal architect for Zaha Hadid

About Stretch Gallery: When it comes to the art world, there is a big difference between preserving culture and building culture. Stretch Gallery aims to do both by generating symbiosis between physical and digital worlds to empower artists and connect them to collectors. Stretch Gallery is housed digitally in the Spatial Metaverse and physically as a pop-up space in Miami for Art Basel ‘23. The virtual space will host intra-artist critiques, meta film festivals, exclusive showings, guided tours, and interactive NFT experiences. The physical gallery in Miami will host bimonthly art shows, artist meetups and workshops, and other events. To view the virtual gallery and learn more about Stretch Gallery, visit StretchGallery.com.