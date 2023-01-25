Better for You Media Partners With QVC Veteran Martin Bispels To Reinvent Live Shopping With Product Search Live

Better For You Media works with some of the most innovative, promising CPG brands, like Mid-Day Squares.

Live shopping market could reach $2 trillion globally by 2025 as Product Search Live debuts on February 23 in Philadelphia.

Most brands need help producing original premium content that entertains and educates their end consumers. Our approach makes live shopping how you would expect live shopping to be in 2023.” — Martin Bispels

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Better for You Media has launched Product Search Live, a modern and data-driven live shopping experience, with QVC veteran Martin Bispels, who will serve as the show’s Executive Producer. The first live shopping experience, set for February 23 in Philadelphia, will reinvent the genre.

Product Search Live will feature innovative and proven better-for-you CPG brands, uncovering their stories of invention and growth during live, interactive multi-platform programming that drives real-time monetization of content. Celebrity hosts and surprise guests will take viewers on an interactive digital experience to discover their new favorite products. BFY Media will leverage existing marketplace audiences, brands’ social media channels, influencers, and paid media buys to drive engagement.

“Most brands need help producing original premium content that entertains and educates their end consumers. Our approach makes live shopping how you would expect live shopping to be in 2023,” says BFY Media Founder and Executive Producer Peter Groveman, who also serves as Vice Chairman for Grovara, the North American-based exports/imports Marketplace. “Our audiences discover trusted new brands they seek, and for the brave entrepreneur brand-owners, it’s a turnkey ecosystem to grow their network and client-base.”

The live shopping market in the U.S. is exploding, growing from $5.6 billion in 2020 to $11 billion by the end of 2021. It was expected to reach $25 billion by the beginning of this year, with major names like Walmart, Nordstrom and M&S all rolling out their own live shopping experiences. Global live shopping is expected to reach $2 trillion by 2025. By 2026, live shopping sales could account for as much as 20% of all ecommerce. The opportunity is tremendous for brands, as nearly eight in 10 consumers have never joined a live shopping event, but 44% are willing to participate in one.

“We're updating the live shopping experience for a new generation of shoppers,” says Bispels, who spent more than 20 years at QVC, rising from an entry-level position in 1992 to vice president of selling strategies and then vice president of business and corporate development as he drove innovation across the company, hitting $6 billion in revenue across TV, ecommerce, mobile and social channels in 2008.

Since leaving QVC in 2014, Bispels has turned to consulting and entrepreneurship, building upon the strong foundation of business development and marketing success he established at one of the original live shopping networks. Another former QVC star, award-winning international TV personality Albany Irvin, will serve as Product Search Live’s host, bringing her charismatic touch to the live streams and her brand strategy chops to program development. Bispels and Irvin worked together on QVC’s Sprouts, an initiative to discover up-and-coming brands not dissimilar to their current venture.

BFY Media has also partnered with Philadelphia-based Switchboard Live, a forerunner in live video streaming, to distribute Product Search Live across dozens of platforms and supercharge the program’s reach. BFY is eyeing 24/7 live shopping programming in the future with plans to add more live shopping experiences targeting specific brand or audience segments.

Brands interested in appearing on Product Search Live can learn more at www.productsearchlive.com.

Individuals wishing to participate in the live audience during the February 23 show can email info@betterforyoumedia.com.

About BFY Media

The Better for You (BFY) Media network covers the global wellness market for global-minded, socially-conscious, and forward-thinking consumers. BFY Media produces multi-channel programming and content from original productions, licensed final series and materials, and hand-picked wellness industry media sources, providing data-driven, in-depth educational entertainment that leaves everyone feeling good. For more, visit betterforyoumedia.com.



###