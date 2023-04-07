Maximizing a Retirement Portfolio with a Self-Directed IRA

With worries about the economy on everyone’s mind, maximizing a retirement portfolio is a top priority—and the subject of American IRA’s most recent post.
ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, April 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Approaching retirement can be a scary prospect for many—which is why investors start thinking about how to get the most possible value out of a retirement portfolio. American IRA, a Self-Directed IRA administration firm based in Asheville, NC, recently took to its blog to explain how investors can do so with a Self-Directed IRA.
“The traditional approach to IRAs typically limits your investment choices to stocks, bonds, and mutual funds,” mentioned the post. “But with a Self-Directed IRA, you can expand your investment options and potentially earn higher returns.” This doesn’t mean that Self-Directed IRAs guarantee maximum returns, but afford individual investors with the opportunity to seek those returns on their terms.
In the post, American IRA first explained the concept of Self-Directed IRA investing to those who might be uninitiated. That included explaining that a Self-Directed IRA allows investors to invest in real estate, private equity, cryptocurrencies, precious metals, and much more. This is possible when an investor works through a Self-Directed IRA custodian, who carries out buy and sell orders on behalf of the account.
American IRA also explained why this might be preferable to a lot of investors. For many investors, experience with one type of asset—such as real estate—can be very beneficial for maximizing a retirement portfolio, but only through a Self-Directed IRA. Otherwise, the investor might not be able to make real estate investments through a retirement account. The same is true for other types of investments available with a Self-Directed IRA, which can include private loans, equity in private companies, and even tax lien investing.
The point isn’t that these strategies automatically maximize a portfolio, of course. American IRA stresses that it doesn’t make individual investment recommendations to clients, as it is not a financial advisor. What it does do, however, is highlight how Self-Directed IRAs can give investors what they need to exercise their retirement investing freedoms using a self-determined strategy. And for many people, that is exactly what maximizes a good retirement account.
For more information, visit the post by clicking to www.AmericanIRA.com. Interested parties may also reach out to the Self-Directed IRA administration firm American IRA by dialing 866-7500-IRA.
"About:
American IRA, LLC was established in 2004 by Jim Hitt, Founder in Asheville, NC.
The mission of American IRA is to provide the highest level of customer service in the self-directed retirement industry. Jim Hitt and his team have grown the company to over $600 million in assets under administration by educating the public that their Self-Directed IRA account can invest in a variety of assets such as real estate, private lending, limited liability companies, precious metals and much more.
As a Self-Directed IRA administrator, they are a neutral third party. They do not make any recommendations to any person or entity associated with investments of any type (including financial representatives, investment promoters or companies, or employees, agents or representatives associated with these firms). They are not responsible for and are not bound by any statements, representations, warranties, or agreements made by any such person or entity and do not provide any recommendation on the quality profitability or reputability of any investment, individual or company. The term "they" refers to American IRA, located in Asheville and Charlotte, NC."
