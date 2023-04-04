Life Elements Nature-Based Body & Skincare Company Announces Successful Collab with Farm Fresh To You Farm Boxes

Farm Fresh To You Customizable Box Featuring Life Elements Products
Life Elements to deliver its bath, body, and skincare products in a Farm Fresh To You customizable box, delivered directly to customers.
ATASCADERO, CALIFORNIA, US, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Life Elements is pleased to announce that it has successfully launched a collaborative program with Farm Fresh To You to deliver its bath, body, and skincare products in a customizable box, delivered directly to customers. Since the program’s initiation in the last quarter of 2022, Farm Fresh To You has sold 2200 Life Element products with many selling out quickly and a successful reorder cycle established.
Farm Fresh To You connects local farms and artisan suppliers to bring the season’s best mix of organic produce and specialty items conveniently to their customers in California and Nevada. With a mission to bring communities together in an environmentally and economically sustainable manner, Farm Fresh To You delivers farm boxes directly to members’ homes and offices. Each delivery is customizable, giving members the flexibility to add their favorite produce and artisan grocery products.
Life Elements shares a similar ethos in the creation of their artisan, hand-crafted products garnering a reputation as being the best sustainable, and efficacious bath, body, and skincare products on the market. Life Elements will be supplying Farm Fresh To You customers with a selection of items from their award-winning collection of nature-based, CBD and wellness lines.
According to Farm Fresh To You Reps, “Farm Fresh To You is delighted to be carrying Life Elements body care and healing products for our customers to add to their organic produce deliveries. Not only do our staff love them, we also feel these natural, handcrafted products contribute to a healthy lifestyle and ecosystem.”
Life Elements’ CEO, Curt Van Inwegen said “Martha and I are very happy with the quick success this collaboration has shown and we look forward to expanding our product offerings as a supplier to Farm Fresh To You in the future.”
About Life Elements
Established in 2006, Life Elements has professionally curated, formulated, and manufactured an award-winning collection of artisan, hand-crafted body, bath, and skin-care solutions that connect us with our overall mission to impact sustainability, community, and humanity. Featured in prominent media outlets including Forbes, Newsweek, Marie Claire, Refinery 29, Well + Good, and Men’s Health, Life Elements has a distinguished reputation for delivering the cleanest and most efficacious nature-based ingredients, sourced ethically and sustainably, to promote overall health and wellness. Inspired by the heritage and traditions of ancient alchemists and medicinal healers, Life Elements was founded in Atascadero, California, and is a minority and woman-owned business, homegrown in the United States. Life Elements is also a founding member of Farmstead Ed and the SLO County Farm Trail, a group of like-minded agricultural partners that promote responsible consumption and purposed conservation. In October of 2022, Life Elements obtained a Cosmetic Manufacturing / Industrial Hemp Registration (#117456) under California Department of Public Health, Food and Drug Branch (FDB), AB45 rules and regulations.www.lifeelements.com
About Farm Fresh To You
Established in 1976 as a family-run organic farm located in Capay, California, Capay Organic and its delivery service Farm Fresh To You are pioneers in the organic food movement. Committed to providing fresh 100% certified organic produce to customers, they support their farm partners in practicing sustainable agriculture and protecting natural resources. By sourcing from local and regional farms, Farm Fresh To You helps agricultural businesses stay viable in the everchanging changing economic landscape.
