City of Little Canada, Minnesota, Gets View into Permitting Process with OpenGov Digital Permitting

A lack of digital permitting wasted staff and citizen time in Little Canada, MN. OpenGov’s arrival was a game-changer.
MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A manual process gave staff from the City of Little Canada, MN, no visibility into the status of its permits and licenses, so officials partnered with OpenGov, the leader in modern cloud software for our nation’s cities, on digital permitting software.
The Minneapolis suburb, named by its French-Canadian founder, struggled with permitting and licensing. The paper-based system did not give staff or citizens any visibility into permit statuses. What’s more, inefficiencies were even greater with no ability to accept online payments. The City needed to modernize and automate. It’s solution of choice: OpenGov Permitting & Licensing.
With OpenGov Permitting & Licensing, the City will not only create efficiencies across the process, the solution also will offer a high level of accountability. By trading piles of paper and spreadsheets for easy-to-use digital permitting software, staff will save time with online workflows, fewer errors, greater collaboration, and faster approvals. The software’s reporting feature will give staff visibility to the number and types of permits requested, as well as daily revenue. The user-friendly self-service public portal, along with the ability to accept secure online payments, is a game-changer. The digital, 24/7 community storefront will enhance customer satisfaction and give staff more time for strategic initiatives.
The City of Little Canada joins more than 1,600 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for our nation’s cities, counties, and state agencies. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,600 agencies across the U.S. and is built exclusively for the unique budgeting, procurement, asset management, and citizen services needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient and enables best-in-class communication with stakeholders and community.
