Beatroot Music Signs 7-Year-Old Phenom King Moore to Distribution Deal

We are excited to add such a young and enthusiastic artist to our Beatroot family. I am confident that his talent and enthusiasm will take him far, and we look forward to being part of his journey.”
— Steve Corn, Director of Operations at Beatroot Music
MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Beatroot Music, a leading independent music distributor and part of the Made in Memphis Entertainment (MIME) family of companies, has signed a distribution deal with 7-year-old recording artist King Moore. Under the deal, Beatroot will ensure Moore’s singles and albums are available on all major DSPs, pitch his songs for playlist placements and sync opportunities, and provide his team access to advanced analytics.
Known for his larger-than-life personality, Moore recently released the single “Big Dreams,” which has racked up over 1 million streams and counting while helping him amass over 300,000 followers on Instagram and over 40,000 followers on TikTok. His next single, “Pen Game,” will be released by Beatroot on April 21 and can be pre-saved here: https://beatroot.ffm.to/pengame.
“We are excited to add such a young and enthusiastic artist to our Beatroot family,” said Steve Corn, Director of Operations at Beatroot. “I am confident that his talent and enthusiasm will take him far, and we look forward to being part of his journey.”
“We’ve been blown away by the success King has already had, and this deal with Beatroot is sure to take him even higher,” said Verlin and Ivette Moore, King’s parents and business partners. “We thank them for believing in King’s talent and helping support his ‘Big Dreams.’ We’re excited to work with them to get King’s songs out to fans both new and old.”
King Moore has been featured in publications including The Source, LA Weekly, Atlanta News World, Hip Hop On Deck, The American Reporter, US Times Now, and Time Bulletin. Moore will also soon be making his feature film debut in the indie dark comedy "Cora Bora," due for release this spring.
About Made in Memphis Entertainment (MIME)
Made in Memphis Entertainment (MIME) is a Black-owned full-service entertainment group with global reach, but with its heart in the hometown of modern American music. Founded in 2015 by original Stax Records songwriter/producer and Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee David Porter (CEO) and 20+ year business and legal veteran Tony D. Alexander (President and Managing Director), MIME is dedicated to re-establishing Memphis as a key music industry hub while expanding its influence around the world, all while developing and promoting diverse talent on both the creative and business sides of the industry.
MIME’s family of companies includes MIME Publishing, an independent music publishing company that handles Porter’s legendary post-Stax songwriting catalog and other copyrights of some of the most sought-after young producers in hip-hop and R&B; Heavy Hitters Music, a film, TV, and ad sync company with an all-female creative team and Emmy-winning music catalog; Beatroot Music, a leading independent music distributor, as well as its subsidiary Beatroot Africa; and 4U Recording, a state-of the-art recording studio brand with locations in Memphis and Atlanta. For more information, visit http://mimecorp.com.
Laurie Jakobsen
Jaybird Communications
+1 917-697-2274 email us here
You just read:
Beatroot Music Signs 7-Year-Old Phenom King Moore to Distribution Deal
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Laurie Jakobsen
Jaybird Communications
+1 917-697-2274
email us here