Local Biotech Company PetVet Dx Aims to Improve Clinical Care for Animals

PetVet DX offers solutions for animal healthcare.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Local biotech company PetVet Dx is celebrating its recent expansion in the New Orleans BioInnovation Center. The therapeutic management company specializes in infectious disease and cancer molecular diagnostic testing with the goal of improving clinical care in all species of animals. It said its technology provides an effective and efficient testing product for veterinarians, farmers and pet owners.

At a recent event, company representatives announced donations to the New Orleans Police Department Canine Unit and the Audubon Zoo.

“As a company, we felt it was important to thank the community we are a part of,” said David Kutrucz, president of PetVet DX. “Supporting the NOPD Canine Unit and Audubon Zoo just made sense. Not only are we proud to make a monetary donation, we also donated our diagnostic services.”

PetVet Dx offers infectious disease tests and the identification of antibiotic resistance genes. It aims to provide comprehensive and accurate reporting.

In addition, PetVet Dx’s testing solution provides you with pharmacological antibiotic medication reporting to help veterinarians, pet owners, and farmers better understand identified infections and their treatment.

For more information, please visit: https://petvetdx.com or send an email to admin@petvetdx.com

About PetVet Dx

PetVet Dx is a therapeutic management company specializing in Infectious Disease and Cancer molecular diagnostic testing to improve clinical care in all species of animals. Its revolutionary technology provides an effective and efficient testing product for veterinarians, farmers, and pet owners.

