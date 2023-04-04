nCloud Integrators Joins SupportLogic as Implementation Partner

UNITED STATES, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SupportLogic, the world’s first Support Experience (SX™) management platform, and nCloud Integrators, a leading Customer Experience software implementation and data integration consulting firm, today announced a new strategic partnership, where nCloud Integrators will be a preferred implementation partner for SupportLogic.
SupportLogic helps companies to better understand and act on the “voice of the customer” in real-time to enhance service delivery, improve employee experience, and protect and grow revenue. In fiscal year 2023, despite the tough economic climate, SupportLogic doubled its customer roster as it helped enterprises consolidate their SaaS spend on point solutions with an ‘all-in-one’ Support Experience (SX) platform.
nCloud Integrators’ team of experts assists hundreds of customers every year in building and improving their customer journeys with executive-level strategic services and technical implementation expertise. Its proven Accelerate Methodology leads customers through strategic discovery sessions, solution build workshops, training and go-live within a matter of weeks. The company’s decades of experience with data integration will enable the interaction of SupportLogic with Gainsight, Zendesk, Snowflake, HubSpot, Redshift, Freshdesk, GreenByte, and more.
“We are excited to partner with SupportLogic during this time of significant growth," states Brian Hodges, President and Co-Founder of nCloud Integrators. “While the past six months has been a challenging time for many in the tech industry, SupportLogic continues to prove the value of its solution as demonstrated by its growth and leadership in the market.”
“SupportLogic is thrilled to welcome nCloud Integrators as a SupportLogic PX+ Partner,” said John Kelly, Chief Operating Officer, SupportLogic. “In line with our strong year of customer adoption, product expansion, and commercial growth, we are investing in our channel program with partners like nCloud Integrators who complement our solutions and provide clear value for our customers.”
About SupportLogic
SupportLogic delivers the world's first support experience (SX) management platform that enables companies to proactively understand and act on the voice of the customer to build healthy relationships and maximize customer lifetime value. SupportLogic SX uses AI to extract and analyze customer sentiment signals from both structured and unstructured data and provides recommendations and collaborative workflows. SupportLogic is helping global enterprises like Databricks, Qlik, Nutanix, Rubrik, and Snowflake to prevent customer escalations, reduce churn and elevate the customer support experience. To learn more, visit supportlogic.com.
About nCloud Integrators
nCloud Integrators can help you define what customer success means for your business. Every year, nCloud’s team of experts assists hundreds of customers in building or improving their customer journeys through executive-level strategic services and technical implementation expertise. For details on nCloud’s services and decades of software industry services experience, visit www.nCloudIntegrators.com.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.