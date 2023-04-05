Adaptive US, USA, and LaCroix Institute, Canada, have signed a MoU to launch IIBA ECBA Training in French

Adaptive US, USA, and LaCroix Institute, Canada have signed a Memorandum of Understanding
to provide flagship ECBA Business Analysis Courses in French.
MIDDLETOWN, DELAWARE, USA, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Adaptive US is happy to announce that they have signed an MOU with LaCroix Institute, Canada. Both businesses run successful online training globally. The strategic partnership will leverage the strengths of both organizations to expand their offerings to newer market segments.
The agreement formalizes the collaboration of both parties working towards a shared objective of promoting online training for the benefit of businesses and professionals. As per the MOU, Adaptive and LaCroix Institute, Canada, are collaborating to promote each other's courses.
"We are excited about our partnership with Adaptive US, Canada. In partnership with Adaptive US, LaCroix will be able to support French-speaking business analysts in Canada to achieve IIBA certification, which is very well-recognized in Canada. We hope to expand this partnership into other areas, such as offering other certifications in French and expanding training for ERP business analysts in the future," said Dr. Elliot Simo, Founder, and CEO, of LaCroix Institute.
"We at Adaptive are enthusiastic about our partnership with LaCroix Institute, Canada. With this partnership, we can cater to French-speaking customers and help them to expand their BA credentials and capabilities. The newly formed partnership presents a powerful, expert proposition to individuals who want to pursue business analysis as a career." said Ananya Pani, Co-founder, Global Sales & Marketing Head at Adaptive US.
About LaCroix Institute, Canada
The LaCroix Institute of Technology is steadfast in its commitment to excellence, preparing students for the highest levels of success. They aim to provide an immersive and comprehensive learning experience that equips their students with the knowledge, skills, and confidence needed to succeed in the modern work environment.
About Adaptive US, USA
Adaptive US was founded to assist business analysts in their skill development journey and help them unleash their true potential and leverage it to achieve their dream careers. It is backed by a team of professionals regarded as thought leaders and trendsetters globally in this domain.
It is one of the world's trusted IIBA training organizations, maintaining an incredible 97% success rate for students. We have helped 10000+ students with upskilling and 1500+ to complete their IIBA certification goals. In addition, Adaptive US provides certification training and learning resources for the most popular international certifications in the Business Analysis domain. Adaptive US is the only training organization to offer its students a 100% Success or 100% Refund.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.