Adaptive US Launches its ECBA On-demand Course in French

Adaptive US has launched its Flagship ECBA Certification Prep Course (On-demand) in French.MIDDLETOWN, DELAWARE, USA, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Adaptive US is happy to announce that their flagship ECBA™ (Entry Certificate in Business Analysis™) Course certification Prep course (On-demand) is also available in the French language.
Adaptive's SME (subject matter expert) and Content team work relentlessly to ensure they provide content that is the best in the industry and can serve the business analysis community globally. Their mission is to enable global customers to access their content and on-demand courses in the language they are comfortable in, and launching the ECBA Certification On-demand course in French is one such endeavor.
Adaptive US, being one of the world's leading business analysis skills development organizations, has released ECBA certification exam prep products like the Study Guide and Question Bank in French. Adaptive US aims to help business analysts learn all the skills to perform their job efficiently and confidently.
"We at Adaptive are excited over the launch of our ECBA prep course in French. With this, we can cater to French-speaking customers and help them to expand their business analysis credentials and capabilities," said Ananya Pani, Global Sales & Marketing Head at Adaptive US. "Our team is working towards making our on-demand courses and content available in several other languages. We aim to make the content available to non-English speaking professionals in their native language."
About Adaptive US
Adaptive US was founded to assist business analysts in their skill development journey and help them unleash their true potential and leverage it to achieve their dream careers. It is backed by a team of professionals regarded as thought leaders and trendsetters globally in this domain.
It is one of the world's trusted IIBA® (International Institute of Business Analysis™) training organizations, maintaining an incredible 97% student success rate. We have helped 10000+ students with upskilling and 1500+ to complete their IIBA certification goals. In addition, Adaptive US provides certification training and learning resources for the most popular international certifications in the Business Analysis domain. Adaptive US is the only training organization to offer its students a 100% Success or 100% Refund.
