Women in Tech Global Awards 2023 Announces Adaptive US Inc. the WINNER of the 'Best Remote Work Culture' Award
Adaptive US Inc. Named Winner of the 'Best Remote Work Culture' AwardMIDDLETOWN, DELAWARE, USA, December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Women in Tech Global Awards 2023 by WomenTech Network has announced Adaptive US Inc. as the winner of the highly coveted award for 'Best Remote Work Culture'.
Adaptive US Inc. has been recognized for its exceptional efforts in creating a remote work culture that promotes diversity, inclusivity, and work-life balance. The company has implemented innovative strategies and policies to ensure its employees feel supported and valued, even while working remotely.
"On behalf of WomenTech Network, I would like to congratulate Adaptive US Inc. and all of our 2023 winners, finalists, and nominees for their hard work and dedication to making positive change within their communities and in technology. WomenTech Network deeply appreciates your ongoing support for our mission to advance gender equality in the tech industry and celebrate the outstanding success of women on a global scale. We are proud that you are part of our outstanding global community!" Anna Radulovski, CEO & Founder, WomenTech Network.
"Adaptive US Inc. is honored to receive this recognition and is committed to continuously improving its remote work culture," said Ananya Pani, Global Sales & Marketing Head at Adaptive US. "The company believes that a positive work culture is essential for the success and well-being of its employees, and this award is a testament to its efforts in achieving that goal."
About WomenTech Network
WomenTech Network is one of the world's leading communities for women in tech, with more than 9300 Global Ambassadors representing 172 countries. 94,000 tech leaders have collaborated with the network to date to cultivate a diverse global network that reaches 3.5 million people. WomenTech Network strives to empower women in tech through leadership development, professional growth, and mentorship programs. WomenTech Network hosts regular career networking events and a global tech conference for members to connect with like-minded professionals and learn about job opportunities at leading companies that value diversity.
About Adaptive US
Adaptive US was founded to assist business analysts in their skill development journey and help them unleash their true potential and leverage it to achieve their dream careers. It is backed by a team of professionals regarded as thought leaders and trendsetters globally in this domain.
It is one of the world's trusted IIBA training organizations, maintaining an incredible 97% success rate for students. We have helped 10000+ students with upskilling and 1700+ to complete their IIBA certification goals. In addition, Adaptive US provides certification training and learning resources for the most popular international certifications in the Business Analysis domain. Adaptive US is the only training organization to offer its students a 100% Success or 100% Refund.
