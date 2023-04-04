Autism Podcastathon Streams 44 Hours of Experts and Advocates

Partnering with top podcasts, self-advocates, experts and other autism allies, the Podcastathon will attempt to stream live for 44 hours nonstop. All of the content will be free around the globe, to anyone with an internet connection.
Each hour will feature different content from top-rated autism podcasts, including The Autism Helper Podcast, Turn Autism Around with Dr. Mary Barbera, Autism Live, Ask Dr. Doreen, Stories from the Spectrum, Just Two Dads, The Autism Dadvocate, The SJ Childs Show, A 25 Year Look Across the Spectrum, Autism: What Now?, The Autism Awareness Radio Show, The Driven Autism Dad, Autism Journey with Elijah, Cooking with Conor and Friends, Spec Labs Records and many more. Guests on the Podcastathon include celebs Joe Mantegna, Holly Robinson Peete, and Coby Bird. The list of experts sharing information on the 44 hour long program is extensive and includes Dr. Temple Grandin, Dr. Stephen Shore, Dr. Kerry Magro, Dr. Doreen Granpeesheh, Dr. Justin Leaf, Dr. Joseph Cihon, Dr. Mary Barbera, Dr. Peter Gerhardt, Dr. Eric Larsson, Sasha Long, Kelly Birmingham, Amanda Ralston, Areva Martin, Sara Litvak, Thomas Iland, Amy Gravino and many more. Top Autism organizations, The Autism Partnership Foundation, The Ed Asner Family Center, The Global Autism Project, and The Autism Community in Action will also participate.
The CDC recently revealed that 1:36 children in the US is estimated to have a diagnosis of Autism Spectrum Disorder. “People need good information about autism. They need it now. They need it for free. This Podcastathon is a great example of how the autism community can come together to help those in need.” says Shannon Penrod, host of Autism Live and coordinator for the Podcastathon. “The programming appropriately features experts and advocates who identify themselves as Autistic, on the Spectrum, or Neurodiverse.” Content will be geared to individuals on the spectrum, parents, loved ones, educators and clinicians. Penrod goes on to add, “At the Autism Network we believe that our community starts with individuals on the spectrum but it should also include everyone who loves someone on the spectrum. And the support that everyone needs is going to be individual.” Parents are often overwhelmed by a support system that seems difficult to navigate without help. For teens and adults on the spectrum the support can seem sparse. The goal of the Podcastathon is to provide information and inspiration to those on the spectrum, young and old, as well as the families, friends and professionals who love them.
Viewers are encouraged to visit www.autismnetwork.com for more information and to view the live Podcastathon.
ABOUT THE AUTISM NETWORK: The Autism Network is home to Autism Live, the #1 rated Autism Podcast for 2021 and 2022, as well as other top podcasts Ask Dr. Doreen, with Dr. Doreen Granpeesheh, and Stories from the Spectrum which features programing that is entirely hosted, created, and produced by individuals on the spectrum.
Official Website: https://www.autismnetwork.com/
Facebook: The Autism Network
ABOUT AUTISM LIVE: Autism Live was the #1 rated Autism Podcast in 2021 and 2022. Interviews with experts, breaking news and resource packed story segments offer viewers information and inspiration. Search the decade long library for topics of interest or watch the live show and interact. Live shows can be viewed Mondays and Wednesdays on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and other live streaming platforms. Download the free podcast wherever you get your podcasts.
Official Website: www.Autism-Live.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/AutismLive
Twitter: www.twitter.com/AutismLiveShow
Instagram: www.instagram.com/AutismLive
TikTok: www.tiktok.com/@autismlive
ABOUT ASK DR. DOREEN: Ask Dr. Doreen features world renowned autism expert Dr. Doreen Granpeesheh as she takes live questions from viewers around the world. Dr. Granpeesheh, BCBA-D, founded the original Center for Autism and Related Disorders, where she served as its Director until 2018. Dr. Granpeesheh has dedicated more than 40 years of her life to helping individuals with autism lead healthy, productive lives. Dr. Granpeesheh is a licensed clinical psychologist and behavior analyst with expertise in the field of autism research and treatment. Watch Ask Dr. Doreen Live on Tuesdays at 1pm ET, 10am PT on the Autism Network, YouTube, Twitter or Facebook. Ask Dr. Doreen questions on TikTok.
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@askdrdoreen
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/drdoreengranpeesheh
ABOUT STORIES FROM THE SPECTRUM: Stories from the Spectrum: Content by and for a Neurodiverse World is the newest podcast from The Autism Network. It features artists, filmmakers, poets, bloggers, animators and other artists who identify as being on the spectrum or as being Neurodiverse. Each episode features a range of stories, no two alike, because each individual has a unique story to tell and a unique perspective on how to tell the story. Stories from the Spectrum streams live on Thursdays and is available on all podcast platforms as a free download.
Official Website: https://www.autismnetwork.com/
ABOUT SHANNON PENROD: Shannon Penrod identifies herself as a PONI – a Parent of a Neurodiverse Individual. Her son was diagnosed with Autism at the age of 2 ½. Before her son was diagnosed Shannon was an award-winning stand-up comedienne, writer and educator. After her son was diagnosed she hosted her own radio show, Everyday Autism Miracles and then co-created Autism Live, now a part of the The Autism Media Network.
