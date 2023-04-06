CoreStack Achieves Launch Partner Distinction in AWS Cloud Operations Competency
CoreStack’s NextGen Cloud Governance Platform Helps AWS Customers with Integrated Approach to Comprehensive Cloud Operations
BELLEVUE, WA, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CoreStack, a global multi-cloud governance provider, today announced that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Cloud Operations Competency as a Launch Partner. The new AWS Cloud Operations Competency allows customers to select validated AWS Partners who offer comprehensive solutions with an integrated approach across all five solution areas of Cloud Operations: Cloud Financial Management, Cloud Governance, Monitoring and Observability, Compliance and Auditing, and Operations Management. As an AWS Cloud Operations Competency Partner, CoreStack has demonstrated expertise in helping customers build a strong and scalable foundation for their end-to-end Cloud Operations.
IT Operations are at the heart of every organization. It can be time-consuming and challenging for customers to determine the best way to set up their organization for operational excellence. Without the right model for operating at cloud scale, organizations can struggle to balance their needs for security, compliance, and operational safety with their responsibility to boost innovation, speed, and agility. Builders can run into inefficient and siloed application development, difficult deployments that result in errors, and downtime in mission-critical applications. Many of these issues are caused by customers focusing on one area of Cloud Operations over others, resulting in them missing the opportunity to generate a larger ROI during their digital transformation. AWS Cloud Operations Competency Partners have proven customer success in delivering solutions to help customers set up, build, migrate, and operate securely and efficiently with an integrated approach to Cloud Operations.
The AWS Cloud Operations Competency differentiates AWS Partner Network (APN) members with significant expertise in providing cross functional guidance across the five solution areas of Cloud Operations. CoreStack follows AWS best practices and has proven experience in providing:
- Cloud Governance – CoreStack has demonstrated a proven track record of helping customers plan, build, and manage hybrid cloud environments that are secure, scalable, and cost-efficient from the start. Customers can address potential threats, leverage best practices, and meet compliance requirements, even as customers integrate with other services and third-party tools. When customers set up an environment that is optimized for governance, they increase their productivity and operational efficiency.
- Compliance and Auditing — CoreStack excels in enabling customers to implement compliance processes faster and more easily. Customers can automate processes, continually oversee the compliance posture of their AWS resources, and automatically collect evidence to improve their audit readiness and ongoing real-time internal reporting and monitoring.
- Cloud Financial Management — CoreStack excels in helping customers plan for optimized cloud spend management from day one with services, tools, and resources. Customers can organize and track cloud cost and usage, implement cost controls, plan better through budgeting and forecasts, and further improve cost efficiency with resource utilization and purchase strategy optimizations.
"We are excited to announce that we have achieved the AWS Cloud Operations Competency," said Parul Chheda, Vice President of Partnerships at CoreStack. "This achievement is a testament to our team's commitment to providing our customers with the highest level of expertise and support for their cloud operations to help them achieve their business goals and drive innovation at scale. We are proud to be part of the AWS Competency Program, which allows us to offer even greater value to our customers by leveraging AWS's cutting-edge technology, breadth of services, and pace of innovation."
AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions, from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise. CoreStack’s NextGen Cloud Governance solutions drive operational excellence with increased service availability, automation, compliance, use of multiple services, tools, and integrations.
CoreStack partners with leading managed service providers, such as Synoptek, to manage and govern cloud operations for enterprise customers. Darren White, Director, Cloud Platforms at Synoptek, has endorsed CoreStack’s proven capability in this area and commented: “Visibility in the public cloud is one of the major risks in migrating to the cloud. CoreStack's capability to quickly navigate in a multi-cloud ecosystem has significantly improved our efficiency through continuous governance, including three-dimensional reporting, agile security and compliance, and effective cost controls. CoreStack has also allowed us to offer additional services, such as AWS Well-Architected Framework assessments and more.”
About CoreStack
CoreStack provides a NextGen Cloud Governance platform that empowers enterprises to predictably increase top-line revenues, improve bottom-line efficiencies, and gain a competitive edge through artificial intelligence (AI)-powered real-time cloud governance on autopilot. CoreStack’s FinOps, SecOps, and CloudOps solutions embrace, enhance, and extend native-cloud capabilities, and help optimize cloud spend while assuring security and compliance across clouds with a single solution to go further faster. Through executive dashboards for comprehensive real-time insights, CoreStack delivers transformative value, such as 40% increase in operational efficiencies, 50% decrease in cloud costs, and 100% security assurance and compliance. CoreStack helps 750+ global enterprises govern $2+ billion in annual cloud consumption, generating $300+ million in cloud cost savings. Frost & Sullivan, Forrester, Gartner, S&P Global, and IDC have recognized CoreStack as an innovator and leader in cloud management. CoreStack is an APN Advanced Technology Partner. Through our relationship with AWS, we are able to work better together to solve mutual customers pain points. To learn more, visit www.corestack.io
