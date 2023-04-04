Dr. Brett E. Shelton, College Esports Pioneer, Joins FITGMR Bringing His Expertise and Passion for Collegiate Esports

FITGMR an esports performance and player development company
Dr. Shelton, a pioneer in college esports, joins FITGMR, bringing his curriculum expertise and passion for college esports to help athletes and programs
I'm so excited to be a part of the FitGMR team and help craft their vision for the future of esports.”
— Dr. Brett E. Shelton
WHITEFIELD, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- FITGMR continues to expand its commitment to esports performance and player development. Dr. Brett Shelton has been a pioneer in the esports collegiate space for years through his work at Boise State University. He will be joining the FITGMR team bringing his expertise in curriculum development, knowledge of the esports collegiate landscape and tremendous passion for improving not only the individual esports athlete but the esports ecosystem as a whole.
Kristin Anderson, CEO and Co-Founder of FITGMR stated, "After meeting Brett, it became very clear, very quickly, that we were in sync. His mission, passion, knowledge, thoughtfulness, candor and leadership is everything we look to bring to the esports community. I feel lucky that our paths have not only crossed but come together and am excited about what we can deliver to coaches, players and schools in terms of engaging, quality educational resources."
“I'm so excited to be a part of the FitGMR team and help craft their vision for the future of esports. Our curriculum offers a holistic approach to the esports industry that prepares everyone to successfully engage in this exciting industry,” Stated Dr. Shelton
ABOUT DR. BRETT E. SHELTON
Dr. Shelton is the co-founder of the Boise State Varsity eSports Program. He was the former director of the Center for Open and Sustainable Learning and the IDIAS Institute, both at Utah State University, where he taught before joining the faculty at Boise State University in 2013. He served as the Department Head of Educational Technology in the College of Education, with a joint appointment in the College of Innovation + Design. He notably uses a variety of mixed-method research approaches to study vision, perception, cognition, and the design and assessment of innovative technologies for learning. Dr. Shelton holds a Ph.D. in Curriculum and Instruction, with an emphasis in educational technology and cognitive studies, from the University of Washington, an M.T. in Industrial Management and Supervision, specializing in computer graphics and multimedia, from Arizona State University, and a B.S. in Computer Engineering from the University of Idaho.
ABOUT FITGMR
Born out of Cloud9, one of the world’s most successful esports organizations, FITGMR is a performance and esports player development organization. FITGMR developed the first app specifically designed to meet the mental and physical demands of gamers and esports athletes and offers a science-based curriculum for secondary and post secondary educators and coaches to support healthy gaming education and practice. FITGMR’s Training Grounds is a premier comprehensive training experience that includes esport-specific in-game training, competitive league play, coaching, and community engagement. Training Grounds has furnished more players to the professional/semi-professional scene as coaches, players, and in esports careers than any other training organization.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.