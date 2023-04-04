rSchoolToday Releasing New Mobile Fan Engagement Features to Bring College and Pro Sports Atmosphere to High School

Schools will have limited-time opportunity to try synchronized cell phone light shows, interactive trivia, and more at events through rST Mobile Apps at no cost

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, US, April 4, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- rSchoolToday, the leading provider of promotion and management software for high school athletics, is launching a new slate of features to its mobile apps geared at bringing the excitement and atmosphere of large sports venues to high schools across the country.The launch, part of the company’s efforts to provide high school athletic departments with cutting-edge branding tools, will introduce interactive functionality that will allow administrators to activate custom light shows, synchronized trivia, and simultaneous selfie-taking at their events, pep rallies, plays, performances and even the morning announcements.Available in both the free and pro versions of rSchool’s mobile apps, the new features will be developed through an exclusive partnership with CUE , utilizing the same technology powering the fan experience at top colleges, universities, and professional teams including Clemson, Florida State, Texas Tech, Purdue, Tennessee, the Philadelphia Flyers, Minnesota Wild, San Diego Chargers, and Cincinnati Bengals. Triggered with nothing more than the app and a custom sound file, the update eliminates the cost of extra hardware, effectively bridging the opportunity gap between high schools and their well-funded counterparts at higher levels. Additionally, as part of rSchoolToday’s $40M Dash initiative , schools will be able to take advantage of the branding and sponsorship opportunities within the experiences to generate revenue for their programs.To celebrate the launch of the new features, rSchoolToday is offering high schools the opportunity to try them for free. To take advantage of the limited-time offer, schools should contact their rSchoolToday sales rep, or request a demo at rschooltoday.com "We're thrilled to bring a new level of excitement to high school sports," said Scott Rosenberg, VP, Software Sales of rSchoolToday. "As a former AD, I know how important the gameday experience is for local communities and always tried to be on the cutting-edge. Working with CUE to take this technology that was previously available only at the college and pro level and bringing it to high school is a dream project for us."About rSchoolToday: rSchoolToday is a 23-year-old company providing an integrated suite of 25 cloud-hosted Software and Mobile App solutions to the K–12 and college education market. rSchool’s Sports Management Platform includes the most widely adopted athletic scheduler in the US. The company currently serves over 11,000 schools and 15 state athletic associations.