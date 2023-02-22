rSchoolToday and Box Out Sports Expand Partnership to Upgrade Custom Content Creation Software in High Schools
The companies will release major updates to all HS accounts including an expanded graphics library and time-saving features at no cost.MINNEAPOLIS, MN, US, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- rSchoolToday is proud to announce an expanded partnership with Box Out Sports that will significantly improve the graphic design library available to high schools, and further the Company’s standing as the top content creation, marketing, and back-office management suite for athletics and activities.
The new updates, which will be released at no cost to all existing and new high school Box Out accounts, expand the library to include a new slate of templates designed by the head graphics designer for the NBA, natively-generated QR Codes that include school colors and logos, multi-format automation that instantly exports work into three popular social media sizes, and next-gen motion video graphics utilizing the same technology used by Power 5 D-1 schools like Ohio State, Notre Dame, and UConn. Additionally, the update is due to include a highly-requested time-saving feature that gives athletic offices who jointly use Box Out and the rSchoolToday SportsHub product the ability to post Box Out graphics straight to their activities website through an integration within the user’s dashboard.
The expanded partnership and subsequent release improve upon other time-saving and organization features inside the software that have made Box Out a favorite among rSchoolToday customers looking to professionalize their marketing content creation efforts. These include an opponent database which gives administrators access to branding from schools in their area to utilize in their designs, unlimited user logins per account, team-specific pages, and identity controls to ensure all coach accounts are using the correct brand standards for their school.
"BoxOut has been one of our longest and most successful partnerships," said Jayson Jones, Vice President at rSchoolToday. "We believe that having high-quality graphics can make a huge difference in promoting school programs and BoxOut is undoubtedly the leader in creating cutting-edge technology that makes this possible for our customers. We are excited to provide these updates to schools at no additional cost."
"We are passionate about empowering schools to showcase their programs with the best graphics available," said Robbie Lightfoot, CoFounder of BoxOut.
"Our partnership with rSchoolToday allows us to reach even more schools and have a positive impact on local communities across the US."
Schools looking to get early access to the new BoxOut update ahead of the release can do so by contacting their local rSchoolToday representative.
About rSchoolToday:
rSchoolToday provides sports and activity management software for high schools and middle schools, helping them streamline processes, improve communication, market their programs, and save time.
www.rSchoolToday.com
About BoxOut:
BoxOut is a leading provider of graphics and design services for schools and athletic programs. They specialize in creating eye-catching designs that showcase school programs and help promote them effectively.
www.boxoutsports.com
