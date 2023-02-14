rSchoolToday Expands Relationship with Washington Interscholastic Activities Association
rST to create a new State website and deepen data and content connections with WIAA member schools and their numerous data partners.TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- rSchoolToday, the leading provider of mobile apps and software management solutions for high school athletics, is proud to announce an expansion of its partnership with the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA). Originally inked in August 2021 under the VNN brand name (which was acquired by rSchoolToday), the collaboration centers around a relaunch of the existing WIAA.com and the creation of deeper connections between the WIAA, member schools and their data partners using rSchoolToday data integration and content management platforms.
The new website, powered by rSchoolToday, will feature varsity schedules, standings, rosters, tournament brackets, and RPI rankings, all published in near-real-time as data is entered in various data partner systems. New features will also include native cross-linking, aimed at making the experience of navigating between WIAA, conference, district, and member school nearly seamless for fans and allowing for more visibility to member school content and activities.
"We are excited to partner with WIAA to create a state-of-the-art website that promotes educational-based athletics in Washington," said Mark Martin, Vice President of rSchoolToday, Washington Region. "With 80% of Washington High Schools already trusting us to manage their online presence, we hope this partnership serves as a model for other progressive Associations looking to improve the fan experience and build deeper connections with their member schools.”
"WIAA is proud to partner with rSchoolToday to create a website that promotes the activities of our member schools and encourages participation in educational-based athletics in Washington," said Mick Hoffman, Executive Director of WIAA. "We believe that this partnership will help create a more engaging and exciting experience for high school athletes and fans."
The website will be accessible to everyone, including students, parents, coaches, and the general public, and will be updated regularly with new information and content. The launch is targeted for Summer, 2023.
About rSchoolToday:
rSchoolToday is a 23-year-old company providing an integrated suite of 25 cloud-hosted Software and Mobile App solutions to the K–12 and college education market. rSchool’s Sports Management Platform includes the most widely adopted athletic scheduler in the US. The company currently serves over 11,000 schools and 15 state athletic associations.
