Fatal Fire Under Investigation in Westborough 

WESTBOROUGH — A residential structure fire claimed one occupant’s life and injured two first responders, said Westborough Fire Chief Patrick Purcell, Westborough Police Chief Jeffrey Lourie, State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey, and Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early.

The Westborough Fire Department responded to the area of 55 Belknap St. following a report of a fire at about 1:44 this afternoon. While en route, they received a report of one person trapped inside. On arrival, firefighters observed heavy fire venting from the front and left sides of the single-family home. Firefighters immediately made entry to attack the fire and conduct a search and rescue. They located one older adult, a woman who was found deceased.

The fire went to two alarms and firefighters’ efforts were complicated by the explosion of multiple propane tanks next to the home as they were battling the fire. One Westborough firefighter and one Westborough police officer were transported for medical care; their injuries are not life threatening.

The origin and cause of the fire are under investigation by the Westborough Fire Department, Westborough Police Department, and State Police assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office and Worcester County District Attorney’s office.

