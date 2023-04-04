Submit Release
New Top Artist Isaiah Brown Charts #1 in Luxembourg on Spotify

Isaiah Brown's release of Me & U on the DREAMERBOY LP has been nothing short of exciting. Just today, we see that the record is now #1 on Spotify's charts.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The soul-touching release of "Me & U" by Isaiah Brown and the visually stunning music video has taken the world by storm. Brown's passion runs through and through the record and is now making its rounds across the globe. Just today, Brown announced via his Instagram (@IsaiahBrownMusic) that his record has reached the #1 slot on the Spotify charts in Luxembourg. Fans can expect a global tour to be in the works this year, as Isaiah Brown also plans local shows in the USA.

The next show we know of will be at Live Nation's Breaking Sound Artist Showcase at the Peppermint Club in Los Angeles on April 29th, where Isaiah will premiere his LP live along with a few unreleased records soon to be launched with his new upcoming LP. Fans of Isaiah Brown are extremely excited to know that this is just the beginning of what looks to be a long and beautiful journey in the music industry. To stay updated on future releases and content/touring, be sure to check out Brown's website here and follow him on all social media @isaiahbrownmusic. Be sure to also watch the music video for "Me & U" on Isaiah Brown's YouTube, and keep your eyes peeled for a new music video set to launch on April 7th!

Isaiah Brown - Me & U (Official Music Video)

