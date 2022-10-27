Isaiah Brown Announces Single Release 'Me & U' Is Coming To All Digital Stores On November 11th in lieu of DREAMERBOY

Cover art for single release 'Me & U' by Isaiah Brown; Designed by Perry White; Shot by Dominic Peloso

With DREAMERBOY's release date right around the corner, Isaiah Brown delivers the first single on the album titled 'Me & U' on November 11th, 2022.

Fans can expect a dark, moody, and sensual vibe balancing Pop with R&B/Soul.” — Isaiah Brown

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- In anticipation of his upcoming album 'DREAMERBOY,' Isaiah Brown announced via social media that fans will have access to two singles on the project prior to release. The first release is set to launch on November 11th and is titled 'Me & U,' which tells the story of two lovers who explore their lustful options; but in the end, the two are tied together by the power of love. Fans can expect a dark, moody, and sensual vibe balancing Pop with R&B/Soul when listening to this upcoming hit record. Not only are fans excited about the release of the project, but Isaiah Brown also released a stylish collection of merchandise in celebration of the album so that early supporters are rewarded with top-of-the-line swag. Fans are now also able to pre-order both single releases and the album itself via Isaiah Brown's Linktree , which will automatically add the music to a listener's personal library of their preferred streaming platform. To get in on the action and be in the know of all of Isaiah Browns' upcoming plans, visit his website or follow him on all social media using the handle: @isaiahbrownmusic.

Me & U Official Teaser Clip via Youtube