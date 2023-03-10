Submit Release
Isaiah Brown Premieres New Music Video for "Me & U" on YouTube

Updated Official Logo for Artist 'Isaiah Brown'

Image used on exclusive merch launch by Isaiah Brown for video release.

Just a few moments ago, Isaiah Brown premiered the official music video for his "Me & U" release on YouTube. Fans around the world are ecstatic to tune in.

A psychedelic journey telling a story of love, detachment, distraction, and ultimately the undying connection between two hearts on fire.”
— Steven Banks
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At 2 pm PST today emerging independent artist Isaiah Brown premiered the official music video for the globally loved song "Me & U." Fans around the world are rushing to Isaiah Brown's YouTube to be among the first viewers to indulge in the cinematic masterpiece Isaiah Brown has cultivated, which has now raised the bar on the music industry standard for music video experiences.

During the video, we follow Brown through a psychedelic journey telling a story of love, detachment, distraction, and ultimately the undying connection between two hearts on fire introduced in the beginning that seems to be trifled with (by the work of disillusionment) throughout the immersive storytelling. We encourage audiences worldwide to watch for themselves rather than our team try to explain it to you, which you can do simply by clicking here.

For more updates on upcoming shows, releases, and announcements from Isaiah Brown and his team, be sure to visit his social media @isaiahbrownmusic or website at www.isaiahbmusic.com.

Steven Banks
Next Up Music Watch
email us here

Isaiah Brown - Me & U (Official Music Video)

