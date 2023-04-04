ASHTHON JONES, GRAMMY-WINNING SINGER, TO DROP VIRAL-BOUND SINGLE AND MUSIC VIDEO "POP OUT" ON APRIL 7TH AT 3PM EDT

ATLANTA, GA, USA, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Get ready to have your mind blown and your body moving! HipHop fans are thrilled about the announcement of the highly anticipated release of Ashthon Jones' new single and music video, "Pop Out." The Grammy-winning singer is set to debut the electrifying track and accompanying visual on April 7th at 3PM EDT. With its catchy lyrics and irresistible dance moves, "Pop Out" has all the makings of a social media sensation.

Ashthon Jones, who has been on a meteoric rise since her Grammy win, continues to push the boundaries of music and entertainment. Her distinct sound, a fusion of pop, hip-hop, and R&B, has captivated fans worldwide, and "Pop Out" promises to be no exception. The infectious beat, combined with Jones' powerhouse vocals, creates an anthem with listeners singing along and dancing in no time.

The music video for "Pop Out" features Jones and a crew of talented dancers showcasing their moves in a visually stunning and immersive environment. With captivating choreography and mesmerizing visuals, the video is poised to become a viral sensation on social media platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube. Expect to see fans across the globe replicating the dance moves and creating their renditions of the song.

With the release of "Pop Out," Ashthon Jones is once again demonstrating her immense talent and unique ability to connect with fans on a visceral level. As a true artist, Jones has consistently challenged herself to evolve and grow while maintaining her authentic sound and signature style.

Industry insiders predict that "Pop Out" will become a chart-topping hit and solidify Ashthon Jones' status as a global superstar. As anticipation builds, fans are encouraged to follow Jones on social media for sneak peeks and exclusive content leading up to the single and music video release.

Don't miss the premiere of Ashthon Jones' "Pop Out" on April 7th at 3PM EDT. The single and music video are sure to make waves and leave a lasting impression on the music world. Prepare yourself for a new era of pop culture, and let Ashthon Jones take you on an unforgettable journey with "Pop Out."

About Ashthon Jones:

Ashthon Jones is a Grammy-winning singer, songwriter, and performer known for her unique blend of pop, hip-hop, and R&B. Since her debut; she has captivated audiences with her powerful vocals, heartfelt lyrics, and magnetic stage presence. Jones has earned critical acclaim and commercial success for her chart-topping hits and dynamic live performances, solidifying her status as a global superstar.

