Become a Reel Expert - 2023-24 Saskatchewan Anglers Guide Now Online

The 2023-24 Saskatchewan Anglers Guide is now available online for fishing enthusiasts.

The guide is conveniently downloadable to your cell phone or tablet, making it possible to quickly reference the province's regulations, practices and catch limits. Physical copies will be available at Ministry of Environment field offices, most provincial park offices and select retail outlets in early May.

"Fishing is a time-honoured tradition in Saskatchewan and a great way to relax and reconnect with family and friends," Environment Minister Dana Skoropad said. "I strongly encourage anglers to review the guide before heading out, so they can fully enjoy casting a line in one of our many beautiful freshwater lakes or rivers this season."

In addition to provincial regulations, the guide supplies vital information to anglers about catch-and-release best practices, fish identification, preventing the spread of aquatic invasive species and how to accurately measure and package fish for transport.

The new season opens on May 5 in the southern management zone, May 15 in the central management zone and May 25 in the northern management zone.

Angling licences are available online and through the SK Hunt & Fish app and can be stored on your mobile device.

To download the guide, find more information or to purchase an angling licence, visit saskatchewan.ca/fishing.

