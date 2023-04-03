Submit Release
House transportation budget passes House

OLYMPIA—A week ago, the House Democrats released their proposed transportation budget for the 2023-2025 biennium. Today, the $13.6 billion spending authority passed off the House floor with a vote of 96-1.

The budget reflects several legislative and governor priorities, and addresses the fiscal realities pertaining to the continuation of previous legislative budgets, such as last year’s Move Ahead Washington package and the 2015 Connecting Washington package.

“This budget honors our commitment to the people of Washington,” said House Transportation Chair Jake Fey (D-Tacoma). “Commitment to keeping key projects funded and on schedule, commitment to improve our ferry system, a commitment to restore fish passages, and a commitment to our promise to combat climate change.”

“I appreciate the collaboration with my Republican colleagues to make this a truly bipartisan effort,” Fey said.

The House transportation now heads to the Senate for further consideration.


