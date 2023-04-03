Construction on Interstate 29/Brookings Interchange Project Resumes

For Immediate Release: Monday, April 3, 2023

Contact: Waylon Blasius, Project Manager, 605-692-6342

BROOKINGS, S.D. – The Interstate 29/20th Street Interchange construction project from 22nd Avenue to 34th Avenue in Brookings is scheduled to resume on Monday April 10, 2023. Traffic control will be set up on I-29 to facilitate single lane closures of the outside lanes (northbound and southbound) to accommodate acceleration and deceleration lane construction and connection to the interchange ramps. Speed reduction of 65 mph will be in effect on I-29 through the single lane closure with a speed reduction to 45 mph when work is being completed directly adjacent to the roadway.

A formal width restriction will not be in place, but motorists should be aware that a maximum of 18 feet of lateral space will be available between the guardrail and traffic control directly beneath the bridge structure.

Road closures are not anticipated during construction operations.

The public can view additional project information, including the contractor’s material haul routes, at https://20thstinterchange.com/.

The prime contractor for the $15.3 million dollar project is Bowes Construction, Inc. of Brookings, SD. The bridge structure and a majority of the grading work was completed in 2022. Surfacing and final project completion are scheduled for July 14, 2023.

For further information about the project, contact Waylon Blasius, Project Manager, at 605-692-6342 or Jeff Brink, SDDOT Engineering Supervisor, at 605-882-5166. About SDDOT:

