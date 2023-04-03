Hidalgo Port of Entry Prepares and Implements Facilitation Measures Considering Increased Holiday Traffic

HIDALGO, Texas — As the nation begins Holy Week, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Office of Field Operations (OFO) Hidalgo Port of Entry will soon begin to process larger volumes of international travelers to the United States through the Pharr, Hidalgo, and Anzalduas International Bridges. The increase in traffic is due to the upcoming Holy Week (Semana Santa), which is one of the busiest travel periods of the year.

“CBP officers and agriculture specialists are preparing for the wave of Holy Week holiday passenger vehicle and bus traffic,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo Port of Entry. “We strongly encourage travelers to utilize the CBP One app to obtain tourist permits and pay for them in advance.”

The Hidalgo Port of Entry, at the Anzalduas International Bridge, will allocate additional personnel and increase the overall I-94 processing stations to expedited travel permit applications. Tourists can take advantage of the CBP One™ app which is a single portal for CBP mobile applications and services. From this app, tourists can apply and pay for their I-94 travel permit. I-94 travel permits are no longer printed and can be retrieved electronically from the CBP One™ app.

CBP encourages all travelers to have their entry documents in hand as they approach primary inspection booths and to declare all agricultural items to avoid any potential delays or fines due to travelers bringing prohibited/restricted agricultural items. Also, declare any liquor, and currency or monetary instruments in excess of $10,000.

Members of the traveling public can monitor Border Wait Times via this link or also obtain the BWT app on their smartphone via Apple App Store and Google Play so that they can observe the wait times and make an informed decision on which bridge to use. These wait times are updated on an hourly basis.

