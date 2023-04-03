Chin Simpson Launches New Skincare Brand Skin Poem

Skin Poem

Discover skin care with an added verse of good intentions

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, USA, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The new skincare brand Skin Poem has achieved great success in US markets. The brand features products such as the Collagen and Colloidal Oatmeal Soap, FP Series Cream, FP Series Moisturizer, and a Hydrating and Brightening Mist. Skin Poem provides products as a supplemental step to one’s pre-existing skincare routine as each product specifically works to alleviate dryness caused by skin conditions.

Skin Poem contains accessible products to help ease the effects of painful skin conditions such as psoriasis. The brand has collaborated with top dermatologists and chemists in order to formulate products that are specifically for dry, sensitive, and/or inflamed skin. Skin Poem’s Collagen and Colloidal Oatmeal Soap specifically targets itchiness and dryness as it uses collagen peptides to restore natural pH levels. The brand’s lightweight FP Series Cream contains annona cherimola extracts with high levels of Vitamin C and antioxidants to support skin regeneration and calm redness and inflammation. The FP Series Intensive Moisturizer for the face and body contains 5 different types of ceramides to prevent moisture loss by repairing the skin’s protective barrier. The Hydrating and Brightening Mist uses aloe vera, cucumber extract, and Fucoidan Algae to minimize pores and hydrate parched skin.

Through these high-quality products, Skin Poem gives users the opportunity to ease the pain caused by skin conditions. However, the brand aims to connect with users on a mental and emotional level as well as each product provides sincere and positive affirmations written by the brand’s founder, Chin Simpson. By encouraging mental self care and kind living, Skin Poem gently shows each user that they matter. These thoughtful poems remind everyone that “good skin” is not necessarily unblemished, but rather loved and cared for as it recovers.

Skin Poem was created to combine Chin’s passions for entrepreneurship, beauty/skincare, and writing poetry. Chin was able to overcome many societal boundaries in order to launch her brand and she is eager to use her platform to show other women the importance of following their dreams. She was inspired to create Skin Poem when she saw her brother suffering from severe psoriasis outbreaks where his skin would dry out, crack, and peel off. With this in mind, Chin created a brand that would help her brother and other people suffering from similar conditions. Her high-quality ingredients, sincere poetry, and good intentions truly bring this goal into fruition.

