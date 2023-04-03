Game and Fish Commission to meet in Casper

Public invited to attend in-person, online

4/3/2023 8:28:51 PM

Cheyenne - The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission’s next meeting is April 17-18 in Casper. The meeting will be held at the Wyoming Oil & Gas Conservation Commission Building, 2211 King Blvd. The public is invited to attend in-person or online via ZOOM video conferencing and will have a chance to speak to the Commission on any matter.

The Commission’s primary task will be to review and approve the 2023 hunting season proposals for big game, wild bison, upland game bird, small game and migratory game bird and the Light Goose Conservation Order.

Planned informational presentations by the department include an update on the employee housing project in Jackson and an overview of the large carnivore section’s current research, monitoring and management of large carnivores.

To participate via ZOOM, links to join the meeting for each day are available on the Commission webpage.

The full agenda is available on the Game and Fish website. Given the nature of the meeting, the agenda is subject to change and items may be presented earlier or later than the listed times. Learn more and watch on the Commission webpage.

The State of Wyoming supports the Americans with Disabilities Act. Anyone needing auxiliary aids should contact the Game and Fish at (307) 777-4501. Every effort will be made for reasonable accommodations.

(Breanna Ball, Public Information Officer - (breanna.ball1@wyo.gov))

- WGFD -