Wyoming Game and Fish Department to launch new website

Cheyenne - The Wyoming Game and Fish Department will debut its new website on Wednesday, April 10. The revamped website was designed to enhance user experience and accessibility. The department’s licensing system, including the hunting application and customer dashboard and web address will remain the same.

Key highlights of the new website include:

Streamlined navigation: Users will be able to navigate through the website with ease. The intuitive navigation system will make it easier for visitors to access resources on hunting, fishing and boating, public access and educational materials.

Hunt Planner: Hunters will now be able to explore hunting opportunities with ease using the updated Hunt Planner. The interactive hunting toolkit will now provide hunters with real-time data regarding their favorite hunt areas, offering an accurate, streamlined process for their planning.

Accessibility: The new website has been updated to ensure users of all abilities can navigate and interact with content easily and on any device.

(Breanna Ball, Public Information Officer - (breanna.ball1@wyo.gov))

- WGFD -