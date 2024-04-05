Game and Fish invites you to an informational meeting on hooking injury

Casper - The Casper Region of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department invites the public to an informational meeting on Wednesday, April 17, at 6 p.m. to discuss the findings of a multi-year study on hooking injury in trout on the North Platte River.

For several years, hooking injuries in trout were studied along the North Platte River, and data collection and analysis were recently completed. Game and Fish will present the findings of this research, discuss implications for the fishery, and what steps anglers can take to help reduce hooking injuries.

During regular population sampling, fisheries biologists began to notice increased injuries and scars on trout they sampled in the North Platte River. A method was developed to quantify injury severity, and several thousand individual trout were assessed over three years. Game and Fish determined that in specific river reaches, injury severity is high enough to potentially have adverse effects at the population level. The next step in this process will be to determine how best to address this issue.

The meeting will be held at the Casper Region Game and Fish office at 3030 Energy Lane.

