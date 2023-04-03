Submit Release
Two missing inmates arrested

April 3, 2023 (Lincoln, Neb.) – Two inmates who went missing from the Community Corrections Center - Omaha (CCC-O) are back in custody. Trey Raitt #80804 and Jose Villalpando #85156 were apprehended by the Glendale, Arizona Police Department today. They are both being held at the  Glendale Police Department Jail and will be transferred to the Maricopa County Jail in Phoenix, Arizona. 

Raitt and Villalpando went missing on March 20, 2023, when they tampered with their electronic monitoring devices near the center.

Raitt started his sentence on September 3, 2014. He is serving a 4 Year 40 month to 14 year sentence for charges out of Lancaster and Platte Counties that include criminal mischief, assault and two counts of attempted assault. Raitt has a parole hearing scheduled for August 2023.

Villalpando began his sentence on January 3, 2017, and is serving a 10 year 20 months to 15 year 36 month sentence out of Cuming County for burglary.  At the time of his disappearance he was scheduled for a parole hearing in March of 2023.

CCC-O is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

