RTC: Level Up Graduation
Congrats to this group of men for successfully completing the Level Up program at the Reception and Treatment Center.
The 12-week peer-facilitated program and support circles are supported by the Community Justice Center and tackle topics such as personal growth, internal change and breaking gang ties. Throughout the program, participants openly share about themselves, the impact of their crimes and their plan for ongoing change. #Programs #TRANSFORMNebrask
