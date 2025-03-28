Grass fire contained on NSP property

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE (25-11)

CONTACT Dayne Urbanovsky, Director of Strategic Communications

OFFICE 402-479-5799 | dayne.urbanovsky@nebraska.gov

March 28, 2025 (Lincoln, Neb.) – Multiple fire and rescue departments have contained a grass fire on the southwest corner of the Nebraska State Penitentiary (NSP) property, outside the secure perimeter.

The fire began around 1:00 p.m. today when a state vehicle caught fire, which spread due to wind conditions. As a precautionary measure, NSP was placed on lockdown for an emergency count. All staff and incarcerated individuals are accounted for, and no injuries were sustained.

###