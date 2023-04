Disney Goes Tropical With NEW Geeki Tikis

ALL-NEW Disney Geeki Tikis® tiki mugs are now available for PRE-ORDER on Toynk.com Disney's pan-ultimate character Mickey Mouse reimagined in to a Geeki Tiki® mug. Toynk Logo featuring Waffles the CMO

GILBERTS, ILLINOIS, USA, April 18, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Toynk.com is excited to announce their latest Geeki Tikis® release which focuses on a wide range of classic and beloved characters from the Wonderful World of Disney! These creative, colorful drinkware products combine some of Disney’s most popular characters with Geeki Tikissignature Polynesian tiki styling. These officially licensed tiki mugs are from the manufacturer Beeline Creative.New Disney Geeki Tikisfrom Beeline Creative-Mickey Mouse-Minnie Mouse-Simba (The Lion King)-Timon & Pumbaa (The Lion King)-Lilo (Lilo & Stitch)-Stitch (Lilo & Stitch)-Jack Skellington (The Nightmare Before Christmas)-Sally (The Nightmare Before Christmas)Each Disney Geeki Tikismug features beautifully sculpted detailing true to the character it is paying homage to.Mickey Mouse & Minnie MouseThe Mickey & Minnie Mouse Geeki Tikisremaster Walt’s most famous creation and his gal-pal Minnie in a fun Polynesian style. The Mickey & Minnie Mouse Geeki Tikismugs stand at approximately 7.5in tall x 6in wide. They feature a timeless black and white glaze and hold between 16-17oz.The Lion KingThe Lion King Geeki Tikisinclude our tiki-fied take on the courageous Simba and the lovable buddy duo Timon & Pumbaa. The Simba Geeki Tikismug stands 7in tall x 4.5in wide, features a vivid yellowish-orange glaze with a contrasting red interior, and holds 21oz. The Timon & Pumbaa Geeki Tikismug stands a towering 8.25in x 4.25 wide, features a boisterous brown glaze with a yellow interior, and holds a whopping 28oz. The reverse detailing includes the title catchphrase to their infectious song “Hakuna Matata.”Lilo & StitchThe first two Geeki Tikisfrom the Lilo & Stitch series include tiki-fied take on the title characters, Lilo & Stitch. The Lilo Geeki Tikismug stands 6.5in tall x 4in wide, features a lively green glaze with a contrasting yellow interior, and holds 21oz. The Hula Stitch Geeki Tikismug stands 7in tall x 6in wide, features a robust blue glaze with a contrasting purple interior, and holds 20oz.The Nightmare Before ChristmasThe first two Geeki Tikisfrom Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas series include tiki-fied takes on Jack Skellington and Sally.The Jack Skellington Geeki Tikismug measures 8.25 in tall x 3.5in wide. It features spooktacular black and white detailing and holds 16oz. The Sally Geeki Tikismug measures 8in tall x 3in wide and features an electrifying light blue glaze with a contrasting orange interior, and holds 12oz.ALL-NEW Disney Geeki Tikis, now available for PRE-ORDER on toynk.comAbout Toynk.comFounded in 2001, Toynk aims to deliver an ever-expanding array of home goods, apparel, pins, and collectibles featuring your favorite geeky licenses. Our team comes together each day, working hard to improve our customers’ experience. It’s not considered work when we know our products bring adventure, joy, and happiness to life!