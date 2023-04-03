Submit Release
California Supreme Court to Hold April 4 Oral Argument Remotely

The California Supreme Court has announced that due to technical issues in the court's San Francisco courtroom arising out of a recent weather-related power outage, oral argument on Tuesday, April 4 will occur remotely, with all justices and counsel appearing via video connection.

The oral argument calendar will remain as previously set by the court.

Oral argument will be livestreamed on the Judicial Branch website, supreme.courts.ca.gov and on the California Courts Newsroom, newsroom.courts.ca.gov.

