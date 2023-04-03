Maryland State Police Investigating After Discovery Of Body Of Missing Cecil County Teen

April 3, 2023

(CONOWINGO, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating after the body of a missing teenager was discovered Monday in Cecil County.

The victim, Isaiah Workman, 16, of Conowingo, Maryland, was discovered about 8 a.m. Monday by family members not far from his residence in the 500 block of Stevens Road. Troopers from the Maryland State Police North East Barrack and Criminal Enforcement Division, Northern Region responded to the scene to investigate.

According to a preliminary investigation, Workman was last seen Saturday evening and reported missing by family to Maryland State Police on Sunday evening. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore will determine the cause and manner of death.

Troopers from the Criminal Enforcement Division, Northern Region will lead the investigation in this case. If anyone has information on this case, please contact the Maryland State Police North East Barrack at 410-996-7800.

The case remains under investigation…

